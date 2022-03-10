NEWS
Executive Appointments

BTIG opens new office, hires leads

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 MAR 2022   12:14PM

BTIG is expanding in Australia with a new Melbourne office, recruiting two managing directors from AustralianSuper and VFMC to head it up.

The new office marks BTIG's second in Australia and 20th worldwide, with the investment manager saying it will enable greater support for clients.

In establishing the new office, two managing directors have been appointed in Joe Mahony and Drew Forrest.

Mahony joins BTIG from AustralianSuper where he was most recently senior manager, trading and execution, while Forrest comes from Victorian Funds Management Corporation where he held the role of portfolio manager and dealer.

Mahony was with AustralianSuper for about five years and has also held roles with UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In joining BTIG, Forrest capped almost two decades with VFMC.

In their new roles, Mahony and Forrest are responsible for growing BTIG's global portfolio trading and ETF trading capabilities in Asia Pacific.

Working alongside them will be Lee Mitchell who has joined BTIG as director, focused on event-driven sales trading. He joins from Société Générale and brings more than 15 years' experience in the investment industry.

Commenting on the new office and the appointments, BTIG Australia chief executive and co-head of BTIG Asia Pacific Andrew Dalgleish said: "We are confident that the opening of our Melbourne location will create new opportunities for clients and the firm throughout Asia-Pacific as well as our offices worldwide."

"Our presence in Melbourne will broaden our client reach across the region and the rich experience of our Melbourne-based professionals will provide uncompromised client alignment."

Read more: AustralianSuperVFMCDrew ForrestJoe MahonyBTIG AustraliaAndrew DalgleishBank of America Merrill LynchVictorian Funds Management CorporationLee MitchellUBS
