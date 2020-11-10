BT reduces wholesale fees

BT has reduced the management fees of the BT Multi-manager Funds to keep up with new legislation taking effect in the New Year.

Effective 1 November 2020, BT said changes to the adviser fee function in the BT Wholesale Multi-manager Funds have been made.

"New legislative changes will shortly take effect from 1 January 2021 which includes changes to the current exemption from the ban on conflicted remuneration and to the requirements imposed on product issuers in relation to ongoing advice fee arrangements," BT said.

It said in conjunction with those changes, as well as its own review, BT will reduce management fees to ensure it remains competitive for customers.

BT Wholesale Multi-manager Australian shares fund as well as BT Wholesale Multi-manager International Shares Funds will have fees reduced by 0.15% to 0.75% and 0.95% respectively.

The BT Wholesale Multi-manager Fixed Interest, Conservative and High Growth funds all had fees reduced 0.10%.

The BT Wholesale Multi-manager Moderate Fund saw management fees reduce 0.12%. The BT Wholesale Multi-manager Growth Fund reduced management fees 0.13% and the BT Wholesale Multi-manager Balanced Fund saw fees reduced 0.08%.

Financial Standard previously reported that BT currently facilitates the payment of Ongoing Investor Advice Fees (OAF) by deducting the agreed amount from an investor's account balance to pay their adviser in accordance with the investor's instruction.

However, from 1 December 2020, it will no longer facilitate the payment of the OAF due to changes in law which result in increased compliance.

"Investors will no longer be able to direct us to pay this fee from that date. If investors currently direct us to deduct and pay the OAF to your adviser, investors may wish to discuss this change with their adviser," it said.