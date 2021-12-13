BT cuts super fees by $20m

BT Financial Group cut fees for its MySuper and Choice members, almost halving their dollar-based annual administration fee from $108 to $56.

BT said more than 470,000 members will have an automatic reduction in their annual administration fee from 1 February 2022, and it estimates the savings to members will top $20 million.

This fee reduction comes after BT migrated 430,000 members to a new BT Super product in what was described as an internal simplification program.

"It is pleasing to be able to pass on fee reductions to members in a year where they have experienced continuing strong returns," BT chief executive Matt Rady commented.

"Our three- and five-year returns continue to improve with a majority of members experiencing more than 11% over three years and more than 9% over five years.

"We will continue to work hard to deliver great member outcomes and help Australians have a better financial future."

The fee reduction comes after Financial Standard revealed BT is preparing to announce the sale of its superannuation business, with the group confirming changes are underway.

Last month, a spokesperson for BT said the business has had "some challenges and are committed to do better for our members and we have proposed some changes to make us more efficient and lower our cost base".

"As a result of these changes, a number of BT Super employees are entering consultation on potential impacts to their role. We would always look for redeployment for our people if their role is impacted by business changes," the spokesperson said.

BT Super and its ASGARD Employee Super were among the 13 MySuper products to fail the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test.

Since then, the ASGARD option has been closed and members transferred over to another BT Super product.