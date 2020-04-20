Brokerage platform appoints managing director

The founder of an Australian brokerage platform will step down as managing director, making way for the firm's acting chief executive to step into the role.

Andrew Ward will step down from the managing director position at SelfWealth on May 15 this year, but will continue with the platform as a special adviser to the board.

Rob Edgley, who has been serving as acting chief executive while Ward has been on leave, will be appointed as managing director from the same date.

SelfWealth chair Tony Lally thanked Ward for his effort and drive in building the brokerage platform from the ground up.

"Andrew is among a tiny group of successful entrepreneurs who took a dream and built a business meeting the real needs of its customers and then led that business to list on the ASX," he said.

"The board wishes to thank Andrew for his vision, his energy and his unwavering belief, all which have led to the success of SelfWealth.

"The board looks forward to Andrew's continued contribution to the firm as he has exceptional experience and an intimate understanding of the online trading market."

He assured investors that Edgley was the perfect candidate for the role.

"Rob Edgley, who has done an exceptional job of acting chief executive in growing and guiding the business through these turbulent times, will assume the role of managing director," Lally said.

"We are very fortunate to have someone of the calibre and experience of Rob to lead the business through this important growth phase."

Ward established the brokerage platform in 2012, and in 2017 he led the successful IPO of the business on the ASX. The platform currently has over 30,000 active traders.