NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Brokerage platform appoints managing director
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:02PM

The founder of an Australian brokerage platform will step down as managing director, making way for the firm's acting chief executive to step into the role.

Andrew Ward will step down from the managing director position at SelfWealth on May 15 this year, but will continue with the platform as a special adviser to the board.

Rob Edgley, who has been serving as acting chief executive while Ward has been on leave, will be appointed as managing director from the same date.

SelfWealth chair Tony Lally thanked Ward for his effort and drive in building the brokerage platform from the ground up.

"Andrew is among a tiny group of successful entrepreneurs who took a dream and built a business meeting the real needs of its customers and then led that business to list on the ASX," he said.

"The board wishes to thank Andrew for his vision, his energy and his unwavering belief, all which have led to the success of SelfWealth.

"The board looks forward to Andrew's continued contribution to the firm as he has exceptional experience and an intimate understanding of the online trading market."

He assured investors that Edgley was the perfect candidate for the role.

"Rob Edgley, who has done an exceptional job of acting chief executive in growing and guiding the business through these turbulent times, will assume the role of managing director," Lally said.

"We are very fortunate to have someone of the calibre and experience of Rob to lead the business through this important growth phase."

Ward established the brokerage platform in 2012, and in 2017 he led the successful IPO of the business on the ASX. The platform currently has over 30,000 active traders.

Read more: SelfWealthRob EdgleyASXAndrew WardTony Lally
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
ASX suffers worst quarter in over a century
CHESS replacement delayed
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
Trading platforms see record use
NFP super fund performance revealed
Market recovery or dead cat bounce?
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
Global markets bleed red
ClearView promotes resilience
Editor's Choice
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
KANIKA SOOD
Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
KANIKA SOOD
CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.
NAB remediation bill grows
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
ELIZA BAVIN
A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zm2pDCMs