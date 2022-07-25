Brighter Super simplifies investment menu

Brighter Super will soon have just one suite of investment options, having reviewed and selected the best on offer from LGIAsuper and Energy Super.

From August 12, Brighter Super will align all investment options, removing the duplication that has existed since the merger of the two funds in July 2021. Energy Super will officially take on the Brighter Super brand in September.

The funds' options were compared on performance, fee structure and management, with those that didn't make the cut to be closed.

Brighter Super's Balanced, Stable, Australian Shares, International Shares, and Cash option will all close. In their place, Energy Super's Capital Managed, Stable, Australian Shares, International Shares and Cash Enhanced options will remain.

These changes follow the fund already aligning its MySuper offering and introducing a Socially Responsible and an Indexed Balanced option.

It's just the latest step in the integration process, with Brighter Super saying the group - which also includes Suncorp's superannuation business - is going from strength to strength.

The increased size has enabled fee reductions of up to 28%, including the removal of a dollar-based weekly administration fee.

Despite its new size, Brighter Super said it has maintained its boutique approach. Since the merger with Energy Super, the fund has engaged in over 10,600 personal interactions with members, it said.

"With our increased size and scale, we're able to deliver better services and lower costs for all our members," chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"We are proud to be a medium-sized boutique fund, and we have remained close to our members and will continue to provide a personalised service, even as we grow."

Brighter Super has about $31 billion in funds under management, $1 billion of which is invested in Queensland, Farrar said.