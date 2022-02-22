Bravura names APAC managing director

The appointment of a managing director for Asia Pacific will strengthen Bravura Solutions' plans for growth in the region, the business says.

Bravura has promoted client relations and APAC sales director Paul Dunn to the role as it looks to scale its business in the region following increased demand for Sonata Alta and its Midwinter solutions.

Dunn will also focus on accelerating existing opportunities in the market, Bravura said.

Commenting on the appointment, Bravura chief executive Nick Parsons said: "This regional appointment will strengthen our ability to meet the increasing demand for Bravura's ecosystem of products within APAC."

"Paul's role will help to ensure the successful delivery of our solutions at a localised level, providing regional autonomy and control to ensure local market alignment. It forms part of a wider strategy to deliver exceptional customer experiences and extend our market-leading position within the region."

Also commenting, Dunn said it is a transformational time in the APAC market.

"We are seeing accelerating demand for our product suite, particularly our Sonata Alta and Digital Advice propositions. Our private wealth, portfolio administration and microservices solutions further extend our wealth management offering, ensuring Bravura is well positioned to support and respond to local market needs," he said.

"This investment into the extension of our product suite really demonstrates our commitment to broadening our footprint in the region."