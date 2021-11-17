Boutique recruits portfolio manager

A $5 billon fixed income boutique hired a senior portfolio manager from the Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Based in Melbourne, James Wilson joined Jamieson Coote Bonds in November, finishing his most recent role at VFMC as senior portfolio manager of fixed interest and absolute returns after three years.

He joined the government agency in 2015 as portfolio manager.

Prior to VFMC, Wilson spent more than seven years at ANZ, working in rates trading in Sydney and London, as well as a graduate in the global markets division.

Wilson is currently a member of the finance committee at Bayley House, a not-for-profit that helps adults with intellectual disability.

"The appointment of James is another important investment in our business and will strengthen our team approach and ensure we are best placed to continue to deliver strong returns for our investors," chief investment officer Charlie Jamieson said.

From its Singapore office, Kate Samranvedhya and Ben Wang act as deputy chief investment officer and assistant portfolio manager respectively.