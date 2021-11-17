NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique recruits portfolio manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 NOV 2021   12:12PM

A $5 billon fixed income boutique hired a senior portfolio manager from the Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Based in Melbourne, James Wilson joined Jamieson Coote Bonds in November, finishing his most recent role at VFMC as senior portfolio manager of fixed interest and absolute returns after three years.

He joined the government agency in 2015 as portfolio manager.

Prior to VFMC, Wilson spent more than seven years at ANZ, working in rates trading in Sydney and London, as well as a graduate in the global markets division.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Wilson is currently a member of the finance committee at Bayley House, a not-for-profit that helps adults with intellectual disability.

"The appointment of James is another important investment in our business and will strengthen our team approach and ensure we are best placed to continue to deliver strong returns for our investors," chief investment officer Charlie Jamieson said.

From its Singapore office, Kate Samranvedhya and Ben Wang act as deputy chief investment officer and assistant portfolio manager respectively.

Read more: VFMCJames WilsonBen WangCharlie JamiesonJamieson Coote BondsKate Samranvedhya
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VFMC investment stewardship lead exits
VFMC appoints new chief executive
VFMC adds to board
State Street the largest institutional manager
CareSuper hires from VFMC
State Super names new chief investment officer
State Super appoints acting CIO
VFMC hires State Super investments chief
Jarden continues Australian expansion
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion

Editor's Choice

ASIC launches remediation review

KARREN VERGARA
A new ASIC review will force licensees to improve identifying remediation issues and rectify and compensate consumers sooner.

Boutique recruits portfolio manager

KARREN VERGARA
A $5 billon fixed income boutique hired a senior portfolio manager from the Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Australians look to gift crypto assets

KARREN VERGARA
More Australians can expect a crypto-centric gift in their Christmas stockings this year, a new survey shows, which examines the growing appetite for crypto assets.

BetaShares hires from Suncorp

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ETF provider BetaShares has hired a director of responsible investments from Suncorp.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.