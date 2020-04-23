NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Boutique launches new Aussie equities fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   12:44PM

COVID-19 shut downs and volatility are not holding back a Sydney-based boutique's plans to launch a new fund.

Contact Asset Management tested its new small/mid cap fund via a paper portfolio for 18 months, before hitting launch in mid-March. The firm is owned by Washington H Soul Pattison, Tom Millner and Will Culbert. The duo also co-manage the WHSP and BKI portfolios.

The new strategy invests in Australian companies which sit outside the S&P/ASX 50 and pass its initial screening for profitability and ability to pay a dividend in near future.

In March, the fund returned -1.03% compared to S&P/ASX Midcap 50 Accumulation Index's returns of -2.3%. Top holdings in the portfolio at month end were Resmed, TPG, A2, Magellan and Breville Group.

"Both BKI and WHSP portfolios are generally tilted towards larger stocks. Nevertheless, of the 21 stocks in the portfolio, we own or have owned 14 companies in other strategies that we manage," said Culbert, who is the fund's lead portfolio manager and one of the co-PMs alongside Millner.

Culbert said it's a good time to launch the fund despite COVID-19 as other fund managers in the small caps category run out of capacity and the correction creates buying opportunities.

"While we appreciate this is a volatile period in the Australian stock market and broader economy, we believe this is an opportune time to launch the fund. Since its peak in mid-February to launch date, the S&P/ASX Mid Cap 50 Index dropped by almost 40%. We believe there are now several opportunities to begin buying high quality, income producing businesses managed by capable people," he said.

"The other opportunity that we see in the ex-50 space is capacity. There are a lot of really good fund managers in Australia, and many of them specialise in small caps. However, several of these are already at capacity and are closed to new investors. We hope to be able to provide a new alternative."

The fund is priced at 0.75% in management fees plus a 15% performance fee on above benchmark returns (waived for any periods or negative return). Minimum investment size is $10,000.

For now, Contact has seeded the fund with money from the PMs and is in the process of getting ratings, with platforms and other distribution channels to be considered down the line.

"We are comfortable with growing the fund slowly. We tested the strategy via a paper portfolio over an 18 months period and were encouraged by the results. As we developed the strategy, we ensured that we spoke to a lot of different groups to ensure that we got the offer right," he said.

"During that process, we spoke to several associates and investors in other strategies of ours and introduced the concept of the ex-50 Fund to them."

"In regards to roadshows, we look forward to being able to travel again and have face-to-face meetings. However, in the interim, I think that we, like many others, have been encouraged by what we can achieve on mediums such as Microsoft Teams."

Read more: Contact Asset ManagementWashington H Soul PattisonWill Culbert
