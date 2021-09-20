Boutique launches active hybrid ETF

Daintree Capital has launched Australia's first bank hybrid fund in a single unit structure just months after delisting a cash ETF.

The Daintree Hybrid Opportunities Fund invests in a diversified global portfolio of between 25 to 125 hybrid bank securities. The fund is targeting a return of 3.5% to 4.5% per annum above the cash rate.

"Against a backdrop of ultra-low interest rates, we are seeing increased demand from investors for sources of reliable, consistent income," portfolio manager Brad Dunn said.

"Hybrids offer some of the best yield in the fixed income market for a near-investment grade credit rating, with lower risk than investing in equities markets."

Some of the hybrids include those from global banks including Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Lloyd's Bank and ING Group and the investment team uses cost-effective hedges to reduce volatility for investors throughout the market cycle.

"Over the past decade banks have strengthened their balance sheets as a result of tougher capital rules and they have a high average credit rating. We believe banks are also well positioned to benefit from rebounding economies as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic," Dunn said.

The fund is available on the ASX or via Daintree directly.

"Our goal was to allow investors to choose their preferred method of access, with the option of having the real-time liquidity that comes with investing on an exchange," Dunn said.

In July, a Daintree-managed short-term fixed income ETF, the eInvest Cash Booster Fund, delisted after it was deemed unlikely to reach sufficient scale.