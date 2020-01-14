NEWS
Executive Appointments
Boutique fund manager chief retires
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 14 JAN 2020   12:35PM

A $14 billion Melbourne equities boutique is looking for a new chief executive as the incumbent retires.

Steve Schubert retired as Cooper Investors' chief executive in December.

He first joined the boutique in May 2015 as its chief operating officer, as founder Peter Cooper and his investment team looked to focus on investing.

"We are undertaking a search for a replacement," a spokesperson said.

Schubert has since taken on a non-executive directorship on the board of NAB superannuation trustee NULIS Nominees.

Before joining Cooper Investors, he spent four years at Mercer as the leader of strategic client partnerships and future opportunities.

Prior to Mercer, he was Russell Investments' managing director of superannuation where he replaced Linda Elkins.

Cooper Investors runs 10 funds, of which two are long/only global equities funds for retail investors and the remaining for wholesale investors.

It was started in 2001 by Peter Cooper as he left Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as its head of Australian equities.

Read more: Cooper InvestorsPeter CooperSteve Schubert
