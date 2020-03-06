NEWS
Financial Planning
Boutique dealer groups merge
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAR 2020   12:33PM

Spark Financial Group and Aura Wealth Australia have agreed to merge, in a move impacting 80 financial advisers.

Aura executive director Andrew Coloretti told Financial Standard that the merger was driven by a desire from both groups to achieve economies of scale.

"We were also attracted to accessing enhanced technology solutions for clients, and enhanced internal capabilities," Coloretti said.

"The merger will provide a bigger ecosystem around collaboration."

The combined group will use the Spark brand name and service around 80 financial advisers, with approximately $650 million in funds under management.

Spark founder and chief executive Arthur Kallos is set to run the combined group.

Coloretti will step into the role of chair of the board, with further board appointments to be announced.

"Strong governance is critical in this environment," he said.

Spark's head of compliance will remain in the role and the head of operations from Aura will step in.

The merged groups will have a larger geographic reach, with Aura based in New South Wales and Queensland and Spark focussed on the southern states.

