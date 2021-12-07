NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique creates distribution lead role

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 DEC 2021   12:24PM

An Australian equities specialist appointed a head of distribution in a newly created role.

Simon Wu has joined Quest Asset Partners after a stint at Cooper Investors as a senior business development manager.

Prior to Cooper Investors, Wu spent five years at abrdn, the majority of which was as director of wholesale sales.

He also worked at NAB and ANZ in BDM roles and prior to that worked as a financial adviser at ipac, Gow Gates Group and Mercer.

Quest AP director Christopher Cahill told Financial Standard that the market for BDM and distribution roles is currently very competitive.

"We are happy that Simon decided to join us, and we believe he is the right person for the job," he said.

Wu will work with clients ranging from institutional and high-net-worths, financial advisers and consultants.

The boutique, founded in 2004 by Cahill and Michael Evans, now has eight staff members.

About $1.9 billion of assets under management come institutional clients such as superannuation funds, while $210 million is from HNW clients, Cahill said.

In February 2020, Antares Equities veteran Richard Nixon joined Quest AP as portfolio manager to oversee the Long Short Australian Equities Fund, which launched two months later.

The fund has returned 45% in the year to October, beating its benchmark's 28%; it has about $52 million in funds under management.

Read more: Cooper InvestorsSimon WuChristopher CahillQuest Asset PartnersAntares EquitiesFinancial StandardMichael EvansRichard Nixon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New boutique at Pendal
Rainmaker executive awarded prestigious scholarship
Iress to take admin reigns at ESSSuper
CFS targets adviser market
Top investment products, super fund revealed
Tribeca Financial acquires advice practice
Hostplus, Intrust merger complete
QSuper faces class action over excess premiums
Are managed accounts living up to the hype?
BT confirms changes to super business

Editor's Choice

AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The chief operating officer of Countplus will join AZ Next Generation Advisory in the new year, spearheading the group's expansion plans.

Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:26PM
ASIC has brought criminal charges against Avanteos Investments for charging deceased superannuation members.

State Street, Vanguard complete world first blockchain trade

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont have completed the first live trade for foreign exchange forward contracts leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The dark side of super switching: Research

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:15AM
New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.