BOQ bolsters executive team

Bank of Queensland has appointed a chief risk officer from IAG and promoted from within for group executive business banking.

David Watts will commence as chief risk officer in 2022. He previously spent over three years at IAG as chief risk officer and nine years at Westpac in a range of roles including chief risk officer for Westpac New Zealand and general manager, portfolio integrity.

Watts also worked at NAB for 17 years and was chief risk officer.

BOQ's current chief risk officer Adam McAnalen will remain an executive within the group and will be moving into a new role to lead key elements of the integration and transformation program.

The bank's chief product officer Chris Screen will take on the role of group executive, business banking.

Screen joined BOQ as chief of staff in 2019 before going onto his most recent role. He also took on added responsibilities of interim group executive retail bank at the start of this year.

He takes over from Flamma Morton who has resigned from the bank.

The appointments come after BOQ acquired ME Bank earlier this year. BOQ paid $1.325 billion cash, funded by an underwritten capital raising of $1.35 billion for the bank. The price represents 1.15 times ME's net tangible assets.

ME Bank and BOQ have total assets of $88 billion and total deposits of $56 billion.

"With the addition of the ME Bank business, BOQ now has material scale and a compelling growth platform to support this ambition," BOQ chair Patrick Allaway said in February.

ME Bank was previously owned by 26 industry superannuation fund including AustralianSuper, UniSuper, Cbus, HESTA and Hostplus.