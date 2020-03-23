NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Bond fund spreads widen
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:46PM

Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.

Franklin Templeton, PIMCO, Ardea and Kapstream are some of the managers who have notified managers of a higher buy/sell spread in the past week.

The higher spreads come as liquidity dries up in many parts of the fixed interest universe -- including high-yield credit but also safer assets such as Australian government bonds -- universe and traders face higher bid/offer spreads.

Kapstream's flagship absolute return income fund, for example, last week pushed up its buy/sell spread for investors to 0.00%/1.00% from the previous 0.00%/0.00%.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"The wider buy/sell spreads are a reflection of the current market liquidity. It is as bad or worse than during the bad periods of the GFC. Back then, bonds were trading on price [instead of bid/ask spreads] and that is the case in large parts of the market right now," the fund's lead portfolio manager Steve Goldman told Financial Standard.

"There was a point last week when for the 10-year Aussie government bonds, bid/ask spread was 1% which was equivalent to its yield. So you are giving up one year's coupon just to get [in/out] out."

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Other funds who have increased their buy/sell spreads recently include Vanguard's international credit securities index fund (1.17%) and the Australian Corporate Fixed index fund (1.79%); PIMCO fixed interest funds (an increase of 0.25 to 0.55 percentage points); Ardea's Real Outcome Fund (0.125%/0.125% from 0.025%/0.025%) and Franklin Templeton's Australian Absolute Return Bond Fund (0.00%/1.75%).

Vanguard this morning changed its buy/sell spread again, and says volatility in the bond markets is expected to continue.

"We expect that spreads will continue to increase and decrease more often in the near future - for instance, just this morning we issued another unitholder notice detailing the decrease in spreads across a number of our funds," a Vanguard spokesperson said.

"The change in spreads reflects the volatility in markets which makes it harder to price and increases some costs, such as hedging. The increased spread also ensures there is a fair sharing of costs between those trading and existing investors. Please note that the spread is retained in the fund and is not a fee paid to Vanguard."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: What happens in China...
Chief economist update: Welcome to the day after tomorrow
Chief economist update: Coronavirus cures climate change
Chief economist update: Who's afraid of COVID-19?
Chief economist update: The crash we have to have
Chief economist update: COVID-19 solves overtourism in Europe
Chief economist update: Water, water everywhere and not a fish to catch
Chief economist update: China leads the way
Chief economist update: The cure for Italy's tourism problem
Chief economist update: A sensationalised version of the flu?
Editor's Choice
Early release better than SG freeze
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January.
Bond fund spreads widen
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.
Nikko executive departs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wtLczeUi