Bond fund spreads widen

Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.

Franklin Templeton, PIMCO, Ardea and Kapstream are some of the managers who have notified managers of a higher buy/sell spread in the past week.

The higher spreads come as liquidity dries up in many parts of the fixed interest universe -- including high-yield credit but also safer assets such as Australian government bonds -- universe and traders face higher bid/offer spreads.

Kapstream's flagship absolute return income fund, for example, last week pushed up its buy/sell spread for investors to 0.00%/1.00% from the previous 0.00%/0.00%.

"The wider buy/sell spreads are a reflection of the current market liquidity. It is as bad or worse than during the bad periods of the GFC. Back then, bonds were trading on price [instead of bid/ask spreads] and that is the case in large parts of the market right now," the fund's lead portfolio manager Steve Goldman told Financial Standard.

"There was a point last week when for the 10-year Aussie government bonds, bid/ask spread was 1% which was equivalent to its yield. So you are giving up one year's coupon just to get [in/out] out."

Other funds who have increased their buy/sell spreads recently include Vanguard's international credit securities index fund (1.17%) and the Australian Corporate Fixed index fund (1.79%); PIMCO fixed interest funds (an increase of 0.25 to 0.55 percentage points); Ardea's Real Outcome Fund (0.125%/0.125% from 0.025%/0.025%) and Franklin Templeton's Australian Absolute Return Bond Fund (0.00%/1.75%).

Vanguard this morning changed its buy/sell spread again, and says volatility in the bond markets is expected to continue.

"We expect that spreads will continue to increase and decrease more often in the near future - for instance, just this morning we issued another unitholder notice detailing the decrease in spreads across a number of our funds," a Vanguard spokesperson said.

"The change in spreads reflects the volatility in markets which makes it harder to price and increases some costs, such as hedging. The increased spread also ensures there is a fair sharing of costs between those trading and existing investors. Please note that the spread is retained in the fund and is not a fee paid to Vanguard."

