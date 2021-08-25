BNZ chief executive moves back to NAB

The big four bank appointed the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) chief executive to group chief digital, data & analytics officer and named her replacement.

Angela Mentis will report to NAB Group chief executive Ross McEwan and will deliver digital products and services for customers and colleagues.

Mentis will be tasked with ensuring the data collected by the bank is used to create better customer experiences and personalisation.

"Customers want their banking to be simple, safe, smart and personalised. We also know they want insights to make their lives easier, help them grow and protect their finances and their businesses. This is an exciting opportunity to bring those elements together to create solutions for our customers and our bankers that rival the best experiences anywhere," Mentis said.

She was chief executive of BNZ for over three years and previously spent 11 years at NAB, most recently as chief customer officer, business & private banking.

Mentis spent over a decade at Westpac Institutional Bank and was global head of structured investments and head of syndication and agency.

"I look forward to working with Angie in this role. She has delivered outstanding results during her time at BNZ. Angie's clear understanding of what customers and bankers need, coupled with her extensive knowledge of how a bank and its technology works, make her the ideal person to lead the acceleration of our digital and data agenda," McEwan said.

BNZ executive - customer, products & services Dan Huggins will take over from Mentis. He joined BNZ 18 months ago from Commonwealth Bank where he was executive general manager home buying.

Huggins was previously an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company and operations manager phone banking at ASB Bank.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to lead BNZ. We have a proud history of delivering New Zealand's leading business and retail banking experiences and I'm looking forward to continuing to help our customers achieve their ambitions through world-class, modern banking," Huggins said.

McEwan added: "Dan is a highly regarded, strategic leader with deep banking experience in Australia and New Zealand. He has played a key role, working with Angie, in delivering for our BNZ customers and colleagues."