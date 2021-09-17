NEWS
Investment

BNP Paribas launches sustainable trusts

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   11:59AM

BNP Paribas Asset Management Australia launched three global sustainability trusts to meet demand from Australian and New Zealand clients.

BNP Paribas' Green Bond Trust, EARTH Trust and China Equity Trust adhere to the firm's global sustainability strategy and are supported by the BNP Paribas Asset Management Sustainability Centre in Paris, Hong Kong, and New York.

The Green Bond Trust invests in global green bonds which finance projects designed to mitigate or address climate change issues. It uses an integrated engagement approach to identify investments expected to have the most positive environmental impact.

The Green Bond Trust is managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management's head of Euro multi strategy fixed income, Arnauld Guilhem.

The EARTH Trust is a global equity long/short strategy that provide exposure to the environmental markets thematic in a market neutral vehicle.

The long positions are in companies within energy, materials, agriculture and industrial markets that provide solutions to environmental challenges while the short positions are in overvalued companies or those with unsustainable models.

EARTH is co-managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management's co-lead portfolio managers Ulrik Fugmann and Edward Lees who both have more than 20 years of experience in the sector and have collaborated for almost as long.

Lastly, the China Equity Trust capitalises on the growth prospects in the China A and H-shares universe with a focus on technology and innovation, consumption upgrading and industry consolidation. It is managed by head of greater China equities team David Choa.

"The demand for quality sustainable, ethical and impact investment products has continued to grow in Australia and New Zealand. BNPP AMAU is thrilled to offer additional capabilities that meet investor demand for sustainable investment solutions, and in the case of the China Equity Trust, provide investors with exposure to a key driver of global economic growth," BNP Paribas Asset Management Australia chief executive David Grybas said.

"The launch of these additional capabilities will allow an even broader range of investors to benefit from BNP Paribas Asset Management's significant expertise in the sustainable investment space."

