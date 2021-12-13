NEWS
Investment

Blackstone buys GIC's stake in logistics trust for $2.1bn

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 13 DEC 2021   12:36PM

Blackstone has acquired Singapore wealth fund GIC's 49% stake in the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust (DALT) for $2.1 billion, as the private equity giant looks to tap into the country's fast growing e-commerce market.

Dubbed as the second largest deal in Australian logistics history, Blackstone will acquire GIC's stake in DALT through its core plus real estate business, which focuses on logistics, residential, office, life science office and retail assets in global gateway cities.

Dexus will own the rest of the joint venture.

About 90% of DALT's portfolio is exposed to Sydney and Melbourne and is weighted to traditional logistics facilities, a key pillar of growth for the e-commerce sector, Dexus said in a separate statement.

The deal will also help Blackstone gain a foothold in Australia's online shopping market as e-commerce penetration rate remains relatively low despite high sales, the private equity firm said.

Blackstone's global head of core plus real estate Frank Cohen said the DALT deal also gives it access to densely populated areas and major transportation hubs.

"The (logistics) transaction significantly increases our Asian core plus real estate exposure to the logistics space and is consistent with our strategy of over-weighting in high-conviction sectors and locations," Cohen said.

Tony Iuliano and Adrian Rowse from JLL brokered the real estate transaction, while Clayton Utz served as legal advisor to Blackstone.

It cements a record year for Australian industrial property, where demand for both assets and warehouse space has been driven by the acceleration of e-commerce during the pandemic.

Read more: BlackstoneDexusGIC
Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

