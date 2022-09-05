BlackRock unveils new iShares ETF

BlackRock unveils new iShares ETFBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022 12:28PM
Read more: BlackRock Australasia, ASX, Chantal Giles, Jason Collins
The global fund manager is broadening its Australian fixed income ETF range with the launch of the iShares Global Aggregate Bond ESG AUD Hedged ETF (AESG).
Priced at 19 basis points, the AESG ETF offers Australian investors access to a globally diversified basket of over 21,000 fixed income securities including government, government-related, corporate, securitised, and green bonds.
It tracks the Bloomberg MSCI Global Aggregate Sustainable and Green Bond SRI AUD Hedged Index and also includes an improved sustainability profile while matching the currency, sector, and maturity composition of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index.
Additionally, exclusions to certain sovereign and government-related bonds are also applied based on the UN sanctions list.
"Clients are looking to embed ESG considerations into their fixed income sleeve in the same way they approach their equity exposures, and they are increasingly transitioning to index fixed income allocations to implement their sustainability preferences," BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said.
"ETFs are efficient tools in that sense as they offer the transparency, liquidity, diversification, and ease of access, giving clients the conviction to use those securities."
She added: "We saw an opportunity to add to our fixed income ETF range by bringing an Australian dollar-hedged version of our established iShares Global Aggregate Bond ESG ETF.
"As the ESG alternative option to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, AESG offers a diversified global fixed income investment grade-rated portfolio building block with improved sustainable characteristics."
BlackRock Australasia head of iShares and index investments Jason Collins said: "As we enter a more volatile macro regime with inflationary pressures expected to persist, investors are demanding higher returns for their fixed income allocations and are increasingly embedding ESG considerations to ensure long-term resilience in their portfolios."
"By having the broadest range of fixed income ETFs listed on the ASX, clients have more options in how they decide to allocate fixed income exposures to put more precision into their portfolio."
Related News
Editor's Choice
New Forests launches new division, appoints team|
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds|
Schroders names head of private wealth
IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Travis Miller
IPARTNERS PTY LTD