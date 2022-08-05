Newspaper icon
Investment

BlackRock shutters Russia ETF

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 AUG 2022   11:56AM

BlackRock has started the process of liquidating its iShares MSCI Russia ETF.

The asset manager intends to commence liquidation of the ETF on August 17 by distributing its current liquid assets to shareholders while retaining a reserve to meet costs.

BlackRock said it expects the liquidation process to take some time, given the ongoing sanctions and capital controls in place following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ETF is expected to remain in existence until the end of the year to allow the fund to sell securities and depositary receipts, if conditions permit. If possible, it may be terminated sooner, BlackRock said.

After December 31, the fund may be terminated at any time even if assets remain unsold.

"Due to the uncertainty involved, there can be no assurance that shareholders would receive any liquidating distribution relating to the Russian securities and depositary receipts after the initial distribution described above," BlackRock said.

On March 1, BlackRock suspended the creation of new shares in the fund. It went into a trading halt on March 4 and, on June 1, its underlying index was terminated.

The fund was established in November 2010. It's reported that at its peak in 2018, it held about US$800 million.

On its last day of trade, the closing price was US$8.06. Today it has about US$1 million in assets and is priced at US$0.07. It's one-year return at as June 30 is -99.81%.

Editor's Choice

BetaShares launches Metaverse ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI
BetaShares has today launched a Metaverse ETF on the ASX, adding to its thematic fund offering.

AMP Capital appoints investment director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AMP Capital has named Dan Fitzpatrick as investment director, following the promotion of David Dowling to managing director of Airports.

Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year

CHLOE WALKER
CareSuper's chief executive has been acknowledged for her contribution to her fund and the super industry at the 2022 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) awards.

Advisers receive guidance on rights under FSCP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC has released guidance regarding the function of the Financial Services and Credit Panel, outlining the actions it may take and the rights of financial advisers who are subject to a hearing or disciplinary measure.

