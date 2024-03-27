BlackRock's Fink signals a tough road ahead for future retirees

In his annual letter to investors, BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink said providing people a secure, well-earned retirement is much more challenging now that it was 30 years ago, and it will be "much harder" in the future.

As such, Fink said the retirement system in America needs modernising, at the very least.

He said that the federal government has prioritised maintaining entitlement benefits for people his age (71) even though it might mean that Social Security will struggle to meet its full obligations when younger workers retire.

"It's no wonder younger generations, Millennials and Gen Z, are so economically anxious. They believe my generation - the Baby Boomers - have focused on their own financial well-being to the detriment of who comes next. And in the case of retirement, they're right," he said.

"Today in America, the retirement message that the government and companies tell their workers is effectively: 'You're on your own.' And before my generation fully disappears from positions of corporate and political leadership, we have an obligation to change that."

Fink continued explaining that on rare occasions, the US is confronted with a predicament so gargantuan and pressing that government and corporate leaders stop business as usual. They break free from their silos and gather at the same table to tackle an issue head on.

"I participated in something like this after 2008, when the government needed to find a way to unwind the toxic assets from the mortgage crisis. More recently, tech chief executives and the federal government came together to address the fragility of America's semiconductor supply chain," he said.

"We need to do something similar for the retirement crisis. America needs an organised, high-level effort to ensure that future generations can live out their final years with dignity."

Fink suggested examining the retirement challenge from three perspectives: current workers, those still saving for retirement, and those already retired.

However, first, it's crucial to look at the big picture and assess the issue (demographics) for the population as a whole.

"Today, demographics have completely unravelled, and this unravelling is obviously a wonderful thing. We should want more people to live more years. But we can't overlook the massive impact on the country's retirement system," he said.

It's not just that more people are retiring in America; it's also that their retirements are increasing in length. This is putting the US retirement system under immense strain, he added.

So, as people are living longer, we should discuss what the average retirement age should be. Instead of pushing back retirement benefits, we should encourage people to work longer by treating 60-plus year-olds as late-career workers with much to offer, Fink said.