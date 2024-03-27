Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BlackRock's Fink signals a tough road ahead for future retirees

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAR 2024   12:45PM

In his annual letter to investors, BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink said providing people a secure, well-earned retirement is much more challenging now that it was 30 years ago, and it will be "much harder" in the future.

As such, Fink said the retirement system in America needs modernising, at the very least.

He said that the federal government has prioritised maintaining entitlement benefits for people his age (71) even though it might mean that Social Security will struggle to meet its full obligations when younger workers retire.

"It's no wonder younger generations, Millennials and Gen Z, are so economically anxious. They believe my generation - the Baby Boomers - have focused on their own financial well-being to the detriment of who comes next. And in the case of retirement, they're right," he said.

"Today in America, the retirement message that the government and companies tell their workers is effectively: 'You're on your own.' And before my generation fully disappears from positions of corporate and political leadership, we have an obligation to change that."

Fink continued explaining that on rare occasions, the US is confronted with a predicament so gargantuan and pressing that government and corporate leaders stop business as usual. They break free from their silos and gather at the same table to tackle an issue head on.

"I participated in something like this after 2008, when the government needed to find a way to unwind the toxic assets from the mortgage crisis. More recently, tech chief executives and the federal government came together to address the fragility of America's semiconductor supply chain," he said.

"We need to do something similar for the retirement crisis. America needs an organised, high-level effort to ensure that future generations can live out their final years with dignity."

Fink suggested examining the retirement challenge from three perspectives: current workers, those still saving for retirement, and those already retired.

However, first, it's crucial to look at the big picture and assess the issue (demographics) for the population as a whole.

"Today, demographics have completely unravelled, and this unravelling is obviously a wonderful thing. We should want more people to live more years. But we can't overlook the massive impact on the country's retirement system," he said.

It's not just that more people are retiring in America; it's also that their retirements are increasing in length. This is putting the US retirement system under immense strain, he added.

So, as people are living longer, we should discuss what the average retirement age should be. Instead of pushing back retirement benefits, we should encourage people to work longer by treating 60-plus year-olds as late-career workers with much to offer, Fink said.

Read more: AmericaBlackRockLarry FinkBaby BoomersMillennialsSocial Security
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Why BlackRock is taking a risk-on view
Bitcoin hits fresh high as investors await halving event
Aussies say they're paying too much tax
Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years
Grok Ventures appoints new chief executive
Cbus appoints head of stewardship
BlackRock iShares adds to factor ETFs
Aware Super appoints head of public market equities
BlackRock bags Global Infrastructure Partners for US$12.5bn
BlackRock appoints new head of APAC

Editor's Choice

Jo Townsend named chief executive of NZ Super

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:33PM
One of Australia's most experienced superannuation executives will take the helm of New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund, following Matt Whineray's departure late last year.

QMV Legal folds, managing partner to launch new firm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Novigi will wind up QMV Legal as its managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni embarks on launching a new specialist superannuation law firm.

Best super fund products revealed

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
The best superannuation fund products, based on factors such as investment performance, insurance, fees, and organisational strength, have been named.

Platinum bleeds $1.4bn in outflows

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
Platinum Investment Management flags it will lose at least $1.4 billion as a partial redemption from institutional clients over the next month, translating to an $18 million hit to revenue.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach