BlackRock profits slump during COVID-19

The investing giant reported a 23% fall in its net income and investors flocked to cash management products over BlackRock's other offerings during the March quarter.

BlackRock, which manages about US$7.1 trillion in average AUM, generated US$806 million in net income for the first quarter, down from US$1 billion last March quarter.

Total inflows into BlackRock's products slowed significantly for the period at US$35 billion, compared to US$64.6 billion it received in Q1 of 2019.

Fixed income and long-term strategies were the biggest losers in inflows, leaking US$35.4 million and US$18.7 billion respectively.

Cash management products attracted the most inflows (US$52.4 billion) while products in other asset classes also reported positive inflows: equities (US$3.2 billion), multi-asset (US$ 4.4 billion), alternatives (US$9.2 billion).

In terms of investment style, long-term, active, and index and ETFs were all out of favour, while cash management and advisory picked up net inflows.

Institutional investors pulled out net US$30 billion across active and indexed strategies, while iShares ETFs still attracted US$13.8 billion net in the quarter.

The company's total operating expenses for the March quarter were about US$3 billion up from US$2.4 billion for December quarter.

It skimped on marketing and promotional expenses (down US$40 million from previous quarter) but spent more in most other areas, including technology.