NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
BlackRock profits slump during COVID-19
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:38PM

The investing giant reported a 23% fall in its net income and investors flocked to cash management products over BlackRock's other offerings during the March quarter.

BlackRock, which manages about US$7.1 trillion in average AUM, generated US$806 million in net income for the first quarter, down from US$1 billion last March quarter.

Total inflows into BlackRock's products slowed significantly for the period at US$35 billion, compared to US$64.6 billion it received in Q1 of 2019.

Fixed income and long-term strategies were the biggest losers in inflows, leaking US$35.4 million and US$18.7 billion respectively.

Cash management products attracted the most inflows (US$52.4 billion) while products in other asset classes also reported positive inflows: equities (US$3.2 billion), multi-asset (US$ 4.4 billion), alternatives (US$9.2 billion).

In terms of investment style, long-term, active, and index and ETFs were all out of favour, while cash management and advisory picked up net inflows.

Institutional investors pulled out net US$30 billion across active and indexed strategies, while iShares ETFs still attracted US$13.8 billion net in the quarter.

The company's total operating expenses for the March quarter were about US$3 billion up from US$2.4 billion for December quarter.

It skimped on marketing and promotional expenses (down US$40 million from previous quarter) but spent more in most other areas, including technology.

Read more: BlackRockiShares
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock appoints Asia Pacific ETF head
Global hiring freeze for BlackRock
BlackRock lead portfolio manager departs
Man Group hires from BlackRock
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Investment firm nabs former BlackRock fundie
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
Investment Manager of the Year named
Australian ETF industry competition heats up
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Qozxh2Eg