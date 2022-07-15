Newspaper icon
BlackRock, NAB collaborate on ETF suite

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 15 JUL 2022   12:24PM

The partnership will see a range of specially designed iShares ETFs made available on nabtrade alongside educational content for investors.

Building on an existing relationship with NAB Private Wealth, the initiative aims to make ETF investing more accessible for all Australian investors, from retail to ultra-high net worth.

BlackRock's iShares ETFs will include globally diversified and sustainable multi-asset portfolios, while a dedicated ETF Centre will feature educational content and tools.

"As one of the global pioneers in ETF investing, BlackRock iShares is known for the breadth of its global offering, sustainability focus, and investor education in helping investors understand how they should think about portfolio construction," NAB Private Wealth executive Justin Greiner said.

"This partnership brought to market through nabtrade and iShares plays to our strategy and provides scope to deepen our relationship with BlackRock across our Private Wealth business."

BlackRock deputy head of Australasia Jason Collins said: "The combined expertise of BlackRock and NAB Private Wealth draws on our global iShares product set paired with local insights to develop funds specifically designed to meet Australian investors' evolving needs."

"The convenience of ETFs is enabling a new generation to invest. ETFs have helped more Australian investors access diversified exposures and portfolio outcomes, and ultimately pursue their long-term wealth creation and investment goals.

"We look forward to extending our relationship with the NAB Private Wealth team as we broaden our local range of sustainable investment solutions to ensure every Australian investor who seeks to invest more sustainably has a broad choice of cost-effective investment options."

The new iShares ETFs are expected to be available in August.

Read more: iSharesBlackRockNAB Private WealthJason CollinsJustin Greiner
