BlackRock lists three ESG ETFs

sustainability focus.

The three funds are the iShares Core MSCI Australia ESG Leaders ETF (IESG), iShares Core MSCI World Ex Australia ESG Leaders ETF (IWLD) and iShares Core MSCI World ex Australia ESG Leaders (AUD Hedged) ETF (IHWL).

IESG seeks to "provide investors with targeted exposures to companies with improved sustainability credentials relative to their sector peers within the Australian market" and is priced at 9bps.

IWLD and IHWL aim to provide investors with broadly diversified international equity exposure as well as improved sustainability credentials relative to their ETF peers. The management fee of both funds remains at 9bps and 12bps (for the AUD hedged version) respectively.

"ESG is becoming a critical consideration for our clients in constructing portfolios, including incorporating their sustainability goals as well as improving overall portfolio resilience," head of iShares Australasia James Kingston said.

"ETFs have a pivotal role to play in being the foundational building blocks for investors to integrate sustainability into their portfolios in a cost-effective manner.

"Our local iShares ESG ETF suite aims to assist more Australian investors in fulfilling both their financial and sustainability-related investment goals and is part of BlackRock's broader commitment to make sustainability our standard of investing."

MSCI head of Australia and New Zealand client coverage Simone Bouch added: "In the transition towards a sustainable economy, it is imperative that all investors have access to ESG and climate solutions, empowering them to make better investment decisions. MSCI is very proud to work with BlackRock to play a critical role in making sustainability more accessible to Australian investors."