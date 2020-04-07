BlackRock lead portfolio manager departs

BlackRock's lead portfolio manager for many Asian equities strategies has left for a role at a local boutique manager.

Andrew Swan, who was based in Hong Kong, joined BlackRock in 2011 and was most recently the head of BlackRock's Asia and global emerging markets fundamental equities. He reported to BlackRock's chief investment officer of global emerging markets, Belinda Boa.

"Andrew Swan...has decided to return to Australia to manage assets at a boutique firm. We thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours," a company spokesperson said in a statement to Industry Moves.

Swan's role at BlackRock will be replaced by Gordon Fraser and Stephen Andrews, who will become co-heads of global emerging market equities, while Sam Vecht will become head of emerging Europe, frontiers and alternative strategies. All three report to Boa.

"While Andrew's departure is certainly a loss to the platform, we have taken the necessary steps to prepare for succession and are well-prepared for this transition," BlackRock said.

BlackRock said the team has been developing leaders at several levels and will use this opportunity to give them additional responsibility, while keeping the investment process same.

"We have full confidence that the strong bench of talent with the Global Emerging Markets team will continue to deliver the investment solutions and performance our clients seek - and will continue to invest in growing the depth and breadth of our capabilities in emerging market equities," the firm said.