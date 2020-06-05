BlackRock drops fees on bond ETFs

BlackRock has cut the fees on three fixed income ETFs for Australian investors, bringing them under 20bps per year each.

The iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF) will go from charging 20 bps per year in management fees to 15bps.

Both iShares Government Inflation ETF (ILB) and iShares Treasury ETF (IGB) will go from 26bps to 18bps each.

"We are constantly evaluating our ETF range to solve for evolving investor needs, and this fee reduction is part of our regular review on pricing," a spokesperson for BlackRock Australia said.

IAF has $1.2 billion in net assets. It attracted $426 million in inflows in the 12 months ending May 29, making it the seventh-highest inflows among local ETFs.

IGB has about $83.6 million in net assets and saw $65 million in outflows during the period.

BlackRock recently added two new ETFs to its fixed income lineup, taking the total to eight funds.

The iShares Yield Plus ETF (IYLD) tracks a customised Bloomberg index that measures the performance of the Australian corporate bond market after excluding issuance from the big four banks.

IYLD is targeting 0.75% to 1% yield margin over the RBA cash rate and will charge 12bps per year as fees.

The second launch, iShares Core Corporate Bond ETF (ICOR), invests in Bloomberg AusBond Credit 0+ Yr Index and will charge 0.15bps per year in management fees.

Outside of the index, BlackRock will use ESG screens for both ETFs to exclude companies involved in controversial weapons, fossil fuels, tobacco, civilian firearms and UN compact violators

