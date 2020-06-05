NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
BlackRock drops fees on bond ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   12:33PM

BlackRock has cut the fees on three fixed income ETFs for Australian investors, bringing them under 20bps per year each.

The iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF) will go from charging 20 bps per year in management fees to 15bps.

Both iShares Government Inflation ETF (ILB) and iShares Treasury ETF (IGB) will go from 26bps to 18bps each.

"We are constantly evaluating our ETF range to solve for evolving investor needs, and this fee reduction is part of our regular review on pricing," a spokesperson for BlackRock Australia said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

IAF has $1.2 billion in net assets. It attracted $426 million in inflows in the 12 months ending May 29, making it the seventh-highest inflows among local ETFs.

IGB has about $83.6 million in net assets and saw $65 million in outflows during the period.

BlackRock recently added two new ETFs to its fixed income lineup, taking the total to eight funds.

The iShares Yield Plus ETF (IYLD) tracks a customised Bloomberg index that measures the performance of the Australian corporate bond market after excluding issuance from the big four banks.

IYLD is targeting 0.75% to 1% yield margin over the RBA cash rate and will charge 12bps per year as fees.

The second launch, iShares Core Corporate Bond ETF (ICOR), invests in Bloomberg AusBond Credit 0+ Yr Index and will charge 0.15bps per year in management fees.

Outside of the index, BlackRock will use ESG screens for both ETFs to exclude companies involved in controversial weapons, fossil fuels, tobacco, civilian firearms and UN compact violators

?

?

Read more: ETFBlackRockiSharesFixed income
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Australian ETF market shows strength
Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs
Fees drop at Raiz
Global ETF leaders push for reform
COVID-19 creates case for robo-advice
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
2020 MAX Awards finalists named
FASEA too soft on ethical investing: Advisers
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
COVID-19 ETP market winners, losers
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints executive director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
The $80 billion fund manager has hired BMO Global Asset Management's Asia Pacific managing director as an executive director as the incumbent retires.
WAM responds to Keybridge claims
ALLY SELBY  |   12:18PM
Wilson Asset Management has responded to allegations by Keybridge Capital, noting the investment manager has already failed twice in previous attempts to obtain orders of this kind.
New role for AMP Capital ESG head
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:02PM
The former head of ESG investment research at AMP Capital has taken up a new role.
Dealer groups slam FPA policy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fortnum, Centrepoint, Easton Wealth, CountPlus, Fitzpatricks and Paragem have all criticised the Financial Planning Association of Australia's latest policy proposal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7uM7U17S