BlackRock bullish on China

Chinese equity valuations are near or below long-term averages and with projected growth of 15% now is the time to pounce, according to BlackRock.

The investment company said the lower starting point for price/earnings ratios has mitigated downward pressures on Chinese equities relative to their developed market peers.

"A cyclical edge is another factor because China was the first to confront the virus and is ahead coming out of the crisis," BlackRock said.

"We estimate that China's domestic services industries have recovered about 80-90%, with people lining up for popular restaurants again."

Ben Powell, chief investment strategist, APAC, BlackRock Investment Institute, and Thomas Taw, head of investment strategy, APAC, ETF and index investing, said in their report that while China has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19 the acute phase is now behind them.

"We see reflation emerging, underpinned by investment in plant, property and equipment," the report said.

"Credit may double in the first half from a year ago, and we see a likely boost to infrastructure help cement producers and machinery makers, some of which equities are selling cheaply despite decent growth prospects this year."

Powell and Taw said as China emerges from this crisis, they expect a rebound in income growth to high single digits and high homeownership rates aiding discretionary spending.

"The urbanisation trend is another catalyst as one-third of China's population remains rural and migration to cities implies higher wages and spending," they said.

"We also see a boost in healthcare from domestic spending and manufacturing scale and efficiencies in time to market."

Whether it is healthcare, consumer, or internet-related areas, the market caps of many Chinese companies are a fraction of their peers in the US, Powell and Taw said.

"This speaks to the potential investment opportunity."

"The cyclical attractiveness of Chinese equities is part of the story, yet structural factors offer the biggest rationale for investing in Chinese equities."

Powell and Taw said the focus is not just on equities, with the Chinese bond market presenting good opportunities.

"We see several reasons for global investors to grow their ownership of Chinese bonds," they said.

"Macroeconomic fundaments in China are favourable relative to other regions, due in part to the containment of the virus spread, but Chinese bonds also have historically offered low correlations to other major bond markets."

Powell and Taw said inclusion of Chinese equities and bonds in global indices may boost broad-market returns, but security selection will be the key driver of alpha amid recovery, which will likely be uneven across sectors.

