BlackRock, BNP Paribas form strategic alliance

BNP Paribas and BlackRock have tied the knot on a strategic partnership designed to deliver integrated investment management capabilities to mutual clients.

BNP Paribas Securities Services and BlackRock's Aladdin investment management platform have been brought together in an alliance between the bank and global investment manager which will create a fully integrated end-to-end investment management solution.

The tie-in pairs BNP Paribas' middle office, fund administration and custody services capabilities with Aladdin's infrastructure, which allows the bank's securities services arm to leverage Aladdin to perform middle office outsourced services, maintaining Aladdin's investment book of record as "the trusted source of data".

BNP Paribas Securities Services head of asset owners and manager client lines Arnaud Claudon said the bank was delighted to join the Aladdin network.

"This innovative operating model, which is already live and co-designed with our mutual client, BNP Paribas Asset Management, will combine all the advantages of a leading front office platform with those of our middle and back office capabilities and multi-local expertise," Claudon said.

"This partnership further highlights our ability to provide full connectivity to our clients, regardless of their choice of front office architecture, and delivers a true front-to-back solution."

Global head of BlackRock's Aladdin business, Sudhir Nair, said the investment manager is "thrilled" to have BNP Paribas on board.

"We are particularly excited to have BNP Paribas Securities Services leverage the Aladdin platform to offer middle office services, providing our mutual clients with operating model flexibility and transparency," Nair said.