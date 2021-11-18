BlackRock Australia expands client distribution team

BlackRock Australia has today announced the appointment of Tamara Haban-Beer Stats to the role of whole portfolio solutions director within client business, as it expands its distribution team.

Reporting to head of iShares wealth (iSW) Australasia Chantal Giles, who leads the broader iShares and wealth distribution team, Haban-Beer Stats will provide senior support to BlackRock's whole portfolio clients in Australia and New Zealand.

As the designated whole portfolio solutions client specialist, Haban-Beer Stats will act as a thought leader on the important issues facing BlackRock's diverse client base, including embedding sustainability considerations in the portfolio construction process, risk management, trading and liquidity management, and the impact of regulatory changes.

With over 15 years of experience in investment banking and a track record of delivering derivative-based capital and risk management solutions, Haban-Beer Stats brings extensive technical capital market expertise and leadership experience.

In addition, vice president Liana Ortega recently joined the institutional client distribution team based in Melbourne, where she will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with local sovereign wealth funds, government agencies and superannuation funds.

Ortega joins from J.P. Morgan's London office and brings over 10 years of experience in client services across multiple geographies.

"We are delighted to welcome such a high-calibre of talent and experience to the firm," head of client business Australasia Jason Collins said.

"The appointment of Tamara as our dedicated senior whole portfolio solutions client specialist reflects the rapid growth of our whole portfolio business and our focus on our clients, as we help guide them through the dynamics of the wealth management environment.

"Drawing on the scale and breadth of our global platform, BlackRock is uniquely positioned to partner closely with institutions to deliver a diverse range of investment styles - index, active, multi-asset and alternatives - to help achieve the individual goals of their end clients."