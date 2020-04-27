Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis

The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.

Bitcoin, which started the year rising from US$7500 to US$10,5O0, fell just as badly as every other asset class, as economic uncertainty saw investors rush to sell down their holdings and move into cash.

At its low, Bitcoin fell to US$4906. Since then, it has regained its losses, up 5.01% since the start of the year.

In comparison, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and ASX 200 are still down approximately 13%, 18%, and 22% since the start of the year, respectively.

"When the pandemic was declared and fear entered the market, US stock market indices fell in excess of 30% from their February highs," eToro analyst Mathew De Corrado told Financial Standard.

"In the dramatic decline, we saw a large number of investors rush to exit, selling both Crypto and their ETF holdings (with a small amount of investors opting to remain invested).

"A large number of investors have seen this as an excellent opportunity to buy potentially oversold and discounted stocks and assets, and have helped the market recover some lost ground."

While the S&P 500 has lifted 25% since its March lows, Bitcoin has surged just shy of 50% over a similar time frame, De Corrado said.

Bitcoin has been popular with retail investors over the last few years, but has had some institutional and wholesale interest of late too.

"As the growth in Bitcoin has attracted more and more retail investment, we have seen that translate into pressure on institutions to develop investment vehicles to meet that demand," De Corrado said.

"For example, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world's largest financial derivatives exchange added Bitcoin futures contracts in December 2017."

While the SEC has blocked applications to launch Crypto ETFs in the US, one of the largest cryptocurrency asset managers in the world, GrayScale, has reported that 88% of its inflows in the March 2020 quarter were from institutional investors.

Investors, both institutional and retail, had started to consider cryptocurrency as a source of diversification, De Corrado said.

"They have seen the rapid appreciation in value for the asset over the past decade, and want to add Bitcoin to diversify their portfolio," he said.

"Some investors are forward-thinking and see the potential future benefits that the technology can bring to the financial markets and the world.

"For others, they see Bitcoin as a potential hedge to the increasing risks prevalent in the financial market such as inflation."

Increased fiscal stimulatory measures of late have stoked fears of inflation, he said, pushing investors to consider alternative investments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"COVID-19 has seen a lot of governments around the globe increase stimulatory measures to help stabilise their local economies," De Corrado said.

"In doing so, a lot of fears regarding inflation or the depreciation of currency has re-emerged among investors that are worried about the monetary and fiscal policy measures that have been used during the pandemic.

"Many investors consider Bitcoin as a hedge to inflation, so if anything, we've seen an increase in the number of investors that fit that typical profile."

