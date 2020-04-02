Bigger balances, bigger blow: Elia

Speaking to Financial Standard, Hostplus chief executive David Elia has said it's the super funds with higher average account balances that should be worried about the impact of the early release scheme.

Hitting back at public commentary suggesting the fund will be disproportionately impacted by the government's early release measures, Elia said Hostplus' low average account balances will work in the fund's favour when it comes to paying out members.

"If you're a fund with a higher average account balance, you're going to expect to pay out more on average than a Hostplus-type fund would by virtue of the fact that our members are young, low paid, and most come in under the $450 threshold," he said.

"So, when you really look at the details of the data, I think you end up forming a completely different view."

The $52 billion superannuation fund, with its roots firmly in the hospitality and tourism industries, has been the target of much speculation following the government's announcement it would allow those whose employment is impacted by COVID-19 to access up to $20,000 of their super.

Hostplus' average account balance overall is about $37,000.

Elia said critics are forgetting that Hostplus has been a public offer fund for quite some time, with more than 300,000 of its 1.1 million members now sitting in the public offer division.

"I can understand how people from afar can be a little ill-informed and may have reached those kind of conclusions... We've got 570,000 members who have account balances of $10,000 or less and represent $1.2 billion in FUM," he said.

"It's one of the lowest paid sectors in our economy so by virtue of that these members don't have a lot of money and are therefore most vulnerable."

The average account balance among those members is about $2200, Elia said.

"Half the membership of Hostplus account for less than 2% of funds under management. It's a lot of money but it's not a lot of money relative to the size of the fund," he said.

Elia also dismissed talk of liquidity issues.

Just yesterday APRA and ASIC publicised the fact they had jointly written to super fund trustees to ensure they prioritise liquidity, undertaking regular stress-testing and reviewing their securities lending processes.

APRA also requested super funds model the impact of early release, including the number of members expected to apply for the scheme and the total amount funds expect to pay out. The spreadsheet sent along with the request was due back to APRA on March 30.

"Speaking on behalf of probably the majority of funds, it's not a liquidity issue. We've got billions and billions of dollars in listed assets and we haven't had to sell one single listed asset [as at March 31] but we may need to, depending on what the demand is," Elia said.

"We're sitting on a few billion dollars in cash and we've still got cash coming in, so we're going to be well positioned to meet members demands - we just don't know how many members will [gain early access]."

And this isn't an issue unique to Hostplus, a fact Elia said seems to have eluded some commentators to now.

"It's not just hospitality workers that have been stood down - it's every other company that feeds off that. It's manufacturing, it's services companies; it's got its tentacles all over the place. There isn't a fund that will not be impacted by this scheme," he said.

Elia added that Hostplus has been working extensively with its administrator, Link, to ensure it is ready for the onslaught. However, speaking to Financial Standard earlier this week, Link chief executive John McMurtrie said meeting the government's deadline will be tough.

McMurtrie said the current processes and technology for early release don't lend themselves to large volumes.

"We are working tirelessly to have this in place for April, although this tight deadline restricts the amount of changes we're able to make to our current processes," he said.

The fund also continues to work with its members, having moved to establish two separate call centre sites within two weeks. Since further social distancing measures have been imposed, the fund now has about 90% of its call centre staff working from home.

Additional operators are also being trained, with a further 10 coming on board in the coming weeks.

"I can't be prouder - we've been really lucky. We're fully functional, we're good and we're ready," he said.

Separately, Elia also responded to Senator Jane Hume's recent comments around super fund mergers, criticising funds that merge with other like funds.

"Failure to diversify fund membership can be as dangerous as failure to diversify investments," Hume said.

Responding, Elia said: "I think the real issue there is around asset diversification rather than industry diversification. To simply class the hospitality and tourism industry as being a singular industry is fundamentally wrong, and I suspect that would be the case for a number of sectors too."

"I understand where she's coming from and the essence of her comments, but I would always come back to the fact that investment diversification is the key to risk management. It's unprecedented to be in a position where we are shutting down entire industries - no one has ever planned for that and I think going forward we will all be much more mindful."