Coronavirus News
Big companies dig deep
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   11:58AM

Australian corporates have contributed over $150 million to support the community during COVID-19, according to new analysis form Strive Philanthropy.

The research focused in on Australia's 50 leading corporate givers from its latest GivingLarge dataset, uncovering their publicly disclosed philanthropic commitments towards COVID-19.

Cash donations totaling $152 million total came from 22 companies that disclosed a figure publicly. Notably, most of the cash amount came from just six companies whose contributions exceeded $135 million, more than 88% of the total.

Research author and Strive Philanthropy founder Jarrod Miles said: "The contribution from these companies is vitally important and has benefited many community organisations that desperately need these funds. There is clearly a need for business to support all their stakeholders during this challenging period and that certainly includes their community."

The largest contributions came from mining giants BHP, Rio Tinto, Newcrest and South32, with combined contributions over $100 million.

BHP chief executive Mike Henry said the company will be establishing the Vital Resources Fund, which will provide support in a range of areas such as health services and resilience building during the ongoing crisis.

The $50 million fund will help to support regional Australian communities in BHP's areas of operation and includes support for local and regional health networks, essential community services, community mental health and resilience and social partners and community leaders to support rural Indigenous communities.

Other big givers included Macquarie Group, contributing $20 million through its foundation and Woodside Energy setting up a $10 million COVID-19 community fund.

Macquarie Group chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said the COVID-19 crisis is placing sudden and significant human and economic stress on communities around the world.

"The decision to make this additional donation, over and above the Foundation's usual activities, is in recognition of the exceptional challenges that COVID-19 is presenting right now, and will present in the medium term, as communities turn their focus to economic recovery," said Wikramanayake.

More than 20 top corporates disclosed cash donations with many more companies also confirming their ongoing commitments to existing community partners despite the economic impact of the pandemic.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

