BGH raises Virtus offer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022   12:33PM

BGH Capital has increased its offer to acquire all shares in Virtus Health.

The private equity firm will offer shareholders $8.155 cash per share, up from its $8.15 offer made several weeks ago.

The increased offer price will apply to all shareholders who accept the offer, including shareholders who have already accepted the offer.

As a result of the increased price offer, BGH has said it will extend the offer period to 27 June 2022.

"The time period for payment of the offer price has been accelerated by up to six business days, so accepting shareholders will be paid sooner," BGH said.

BGH's majority voting power in Virtus now stands at over 84% and the company intends to delist Virtus from the ASX once its voting power reaches 90%.

Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

In this instance, BGH would compulsorily acquire all remaining shares.

Virtus directors have unanimously recommended the shareholders accept the BHG offer.

Following the announcement, Virtus shares were down 0.37% as of 10:45 am. Though comparatively the ASX 200 had fallen 4.57% in the same period.

