BetaShares opens Perth office, hires

ETF manager BetaShares has expanded to Perth and hired to lead sales and client services in Western Australia.

Brendan Prowse will lead BetaShares' sales and client servicing efforts in WA.

Prowse joins BetaShares with 35 years' experience across funds management and financial advice.

Most recently, he worked for Vanguard, AMP and Zurich in distribution and sales roles. Earlier in his career, Prowse was a certified financial planner.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur welcomed Prowse to the company.

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Brendan's calibre to our growing team. Brendan is well-known and highly regarded across the financial services industry, particularly in his home state of Western Australia," Vynokur said.

"BetaShares has been fortunate to benefit from strong growth and Brendan's appointment allows us to expand our presence in Western Australia by adding a dedicated resource for the more than 1,700 financial advisers in that state."

Prowse shared his excitement at joining BetaShares.

"I'm excited to join one of Australia's largest, experienced and dedicated distribution teams in the funds management industry. I'm looking forward to educating financial advisers about the benefits of ETFs, as part of a growing team," he said

"BetaShares has the most extensive and compelling range of ETFs in the Australian market and it's great to be joining the team at such an exciting time for the business and industry more generally."