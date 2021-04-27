NEWS
Investment
BetaShares launches hybrids ETF
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 27 APR 2021   12:36PM

BetaShares has launched a new ETF that invests in ASX-listed preference shares issued by the big four Australian banks.

The BetaShares Major Bank Hybrids Index ETF (ASX: BHYB) will invest in ASX-listed, AUD denominated preference share issues with a market cap of at least $100 million from Commonwealth Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac.

It tracks the Solactive Australian Banking Preferred Shares Index before the fees of 35 bps per year and transaction costs of 4bps.

The index is market-cap weighted and limits each bank's maximum weight in the index to 30%. It had 16 constituents as at April 22.

"As at 31 March 2021, the gross running yield (i.e. including franking credits) of the index BHYB aims to track was around 3.5% p.a., and the gross yield-to-call was around 2.6% p.a. These compare with a 6.0% forecast gross dividend yield for Australian bank shares and a 1.1% p.a. yield on Australia's benchmark fixed-rate bond index," BetaShares said in a statement.

BHYB follows Active Australian Hybrids Fund (managed fund) (ASX: HBRD), which recently crossed the $1 billion.

"Record low interest rates present a significant challenge for investors seeking income. Our new ETF offers attractive income, but only holds hybrids backed by our 'Big 4' banks, which are among the most profitable and prudentially sound banks in the world. BHYB offers investors who understand the features and risks of hybrids a convenient, cost-effective way to access this unique asset class," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"The growth of HBRD has demonstrated that there is strong demand for exchange traded funds which provide access to the hybrids market. We have additionally heard from our investors that there is demand for a passive exposure to the hybrids market, which we are now proud to deliver with BHYB."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
