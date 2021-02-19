BetaShares launches climate ETF

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider has announced it is set to launch a fund that will provide exposure to companies focused on climate and environmental challenges.

The BetaShares Climate Change Innovation ETF (ERTH) will track an index that will cover clean and renewable energy, green transportation, water and waste improvements, decarbonisation-enabling solutions and sustainable products.

The launch of the ETF comes as it is estimated that US$1-2 trillion per annum in additional investment is needed to achieve global zero carbon emissions by 2050.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the impact of climate change presents opportunities to investors that provides exposures to global companies that will benefit from the megatrend.

"The scale of the challenge the world faces means that innovation is called for in a range of climate- and environmentally-friendly activities," he said.

"A focus on renewable energy is essential, but the deep cuts to carbon emissions that will be required to limit global warming cannot be achieved by clean energy alone."

Companies with revenues derived from fossil fuel activities will be excluded from the ETF.

ERTH follows BetaShares' earlier announcement that it is launching the BetaShares Cloud Computing ETF (CLDD).

CLDD will invest in companies that have taken advantage of the accelerated shift to flexible working arrangements, video conferencing, online shopping and digital media consumption.

CLDD is expected to commence trading on the ASX at the end of February 2021 while ERTH currently has no set launch date.