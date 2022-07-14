Newspaper icon
BetaShares grows team amid increased demand

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 JUL 2022   12:36PM

BetaShares has made a raft of appointments, including adding two to its sales leadership team to oversee wealth management and high-net-worth groups.

All five appointments are internal promotions and have been made to the ETF manager's sales, distribution, and client servicing team.

Adam O'Connor has been promoted to the role of executive director, national head of broking and wealth management groups. He was previously director, ETF capital markets and adviser business.

Meanwhile, Tony Pattison takes on the roles of executive director, national head of high-net-worth groups and is also now BetaShares' state manager for VIC/TAS/SA.

BetaShares said both appointments "reflect their management experience, leadership outcomes and responsibilities" within the business.

O'Connor joined BetaShares in 2016 and was previously an associate adviser at Bell Potter Securities, while Pattison was previously director of sales at Legg Mason and held roles with Challenger and Macquarie.

Also on the distribution team, Christopher Yates has been made NSW/ACT state manager, Craig Higson takes on responsibility for QLD/NT, and Brendan Prowse will oversee WA.

In a statement, BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the appointments reflect the firm's dedication to meeting clients' investment needs.

"With one of the largest client service teams dedicated to assisting financial advisers in Australia, our team works hard to help advisers meet their clients' needs with a range of solutions including ETF-based model portfolios, separately managed accounts as well as the provision of a full suite of educational material covering portfolio construction, practice management and macroeconomic developments," he said.

"The added depth of management responsibility within our client service team will ensure we maintain the highest level of customer service by enabling us to continue to respond to their needs in the most efficient way possible. Further, these moves will also ensure we are able to continue educating financial advisers about the benefits of exchange traded funds."

