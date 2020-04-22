NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Best, worst performing Aussie equities funds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:39PM

Morningstar has revealed the Australian equities funds that topped and tanked during the March quarter, which ended with S&P/ASX 200 falling nearly 30% from its February 20 all-time high.

The quarter saw the main benchmarks for large cap Australian equities funds (S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index) fall 23% while the small-caps benchmark (S&P/ASX 200 Small Ords Accumulation Index) tumbled 26.7%.

Both erased three years of gains, assuming full reinvestment of dividends, Morningstar said.

As the benchmark returns fell, the average value manager in both categories fared even worse, falling 2.9% below benchmark for large cap category and 1.4% below benchmark for mid/small managers.

"While we don't like to focus on short-term returns, analysing the performance of different strategies during an extreme market event can be instructive," Morningstar said.

The best performer in large-cap category for March quarter was Hyperion Australian Growth Companies fund, while BetaShares Managed Risk Australian Share ETF (AUST) and AB Managed Volatility Equities continued to deliver true-to-label downside protection.

"Despite the portfolio trading at a materially higher P/E multiple than the broader market, it provided excellent downside protection during the sell-off. An overweighting to quality names in the healthcare and technology sectors benefited. Meanwhile, the portfolio doesn't hold any energy stocks and is substantially underweight economically sensitive financials," Morningstar said of the Hyperion fund.

Unsurprisingly, geared funds emerged as the worst performers in the large cap category the bottom three spots among Morningstar's category coverage going to: Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian, Ausbil Australian Geared Equity and First Sentier Wholesale Geared Share.

Outside of geared strategies, large cap losers: Nikko AM Australian Share Concentrated, Nikko AM Australian Share and Yarra Australian Equities Fund. All are value driven strategies.

"The Nikko AM strategies traditionally have large weightings to the financial services, energy, and mining sectors, which were all negatively impacted by the faltering economic conditions, oil price collapse, and lower demand from China," Morningstar said.

"Yarra maintains a high-conviction portfolio, with an unwaveringly large exposure to the economically exposed domestic banking sector, specifically CBA, Westpac, and ANZ. Yarra also held large positions in infrastructure toll-road stocks Transurban and Atlas Arteria, which are being severely impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns."

Read more: Morningstar
