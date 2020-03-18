Best, worst equities performers in COVID-19 sell-off revealed

Latest insights show the fortunes of the 2019 equities rally laggards have changed, having so far come out on top during the COVID-19 crisis.

Asia and emerging market strategies have topped their diversified global equities counterparts amid the dramatic market volatility that has stripped billions from the world's bourses, Morningstar research shows.

The MSCI AC Asia EX Japan benchmark declined by 10% during the COVID-19 sell-off, while the emerging markets benchmark fell by 15%. This isn't too bad when compared to the blows suffered by the Aussie benchmark (-25.26%), the MSCI World benchmark (-22.42%) and the MSCI US benchmark (-22.59%).

Surprisingly, the best performers over the period have been strategies which lagged the strong bull run in 2019, Morningstar said.

The best performers in the Australian market have been Milliman Mgd Risk Australian Shr-Class A (-12.82%), BetaShares Managed Risk AUS Shr ETF (-15.86%), Investors Mutual Concentrated Australian Share (-17.56%) and AB Managed Volatility Equities (-18.68%).

"This is pleasing given these strategies aim to deliver downside protection by lowering net exposure during volatile times, or in the case of AB, investing in a portfolio of high-quality, low-volatility stocks," Morningstar said.

Meanwhile, the country's worst performers were Dimensional Australian Value Trust (-29.26%), Russell Inv High Dividend Aus Shrs ETF (-28.06%) Lazard Select Australian Equity W (-27.86%), and Nikko AM Australian Share W (-27.65%).

"Similar to their global counterparts, value-leaning strategies have underperformed over the period in Australia as investors have sought expensive defensives over cheap cyclicals and traditional value names," Morningstar said.

Prominent Australian equities large cap strategies, such as Schroder Australian Equity, Pendal Australian Share, and Perpetual Wholesale Concentrated Equity, have broadly lagged the benchmark. Fidelity Australian Equities has performed slightly better than the benchmark.

Small caps have been particularly hit by the COVID-19 crisis, with the benchmark underperforming the 200 during the period.

"The S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries benchmark declined 27% with a high dispersion of returns at the stock level," Morningstar said.

"Performance among small-cap strategies is mostly by stock selection, although it is noteworthy The Montgomery Fund has also benefited from its long-held high-cash weighting."

Morningstar named the best performing global funds during the current sell-off as Antipodes Global Fund—Class P, Stewart Investors W Worldwide Leaders, Platinum International Fund, and Milliman Managed Risk Global Shr-Class A, which have suffered 12.52%, 13.41%, 14.03% and 15.04% losses, respectively.

"Both Antipodes Global and Platinum International have seen material benefit from a lower-than-average net exposure (a combination of high cash levels, paired with stock and index shorts)," Morningstar said.

"An overweight to Asia has also benefited both strategies."

Similarly, Stewart Investors have performed relatively well thanks to their weighting to emerging markets.

"While the strong performance of a "growth" strategy may surprise, Stewart Investors has benefited from a high cash position, an overweight to emerging markets, and a bias to quality defensive stocks in the consumer staples and healthcare sectors," Morningstar said.

Strategies that perform well in down-markets, like Milliman Managed Risk, are also likely to come out on top of the COVID-19 sell-off.

"The strategy actively reduces its net exposure to the market as volatility increases," Morningstar said.

"This strategy is designed to reduce "sequencing risk" for retirees, minimising the exposure to large drawdowns, at the cost of generally lagging upwardly trending markets.

"While the strategy is performing as expected, it should be noted the 15% drawdown remains large in absolute terms."

Asian focused strategies, such as Platinum Asia (-5.87%), Fidelity Asia (-7.73) and Pendal Asian Share (-7.87) have outperformed the regional benchmark decline.

This could be because Asian markets have managed to contain the virus more efficiently than other developed nations, such as Italy and the US, Morningstar argued.

"At this point Asia appears to be getting 'ahead of the pandemic curve,' with China and South Korea curtailing new COVID-19 infections, while confirmed cases continue to escalate exponentially in Europe and the US," it said.

The winners in emerging markets strategies were GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity (-13.29%), Fidelity Global Emerging Markets (-14.6%) and Vanguard Emerging Markets Shares Index (-14.7%).

Not all emerging market strategies are created equal, with Vanguard's FTSE Emerging Market Shares ETF (-18.38%), Lazard Emerging Markets Equity I (-18.81%) and Capital Group New World (AU) (-19.10), coming out as the worst performers in the strategy.

The worst performers in the global sell-off have been Barrow Hanley Global Equity Trust, SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF, Dimensional Global Value Trust and PM Capital Global Companies, which have lost 26.02%, 26.46%, 28.35%, and 28.68%, respectively.

Morningstar attributed the heavy loses for PM Capital Global Companies to its overweight exposures to "financial services and consumer discretionary stocks, and little to no exposure to consumer staples and healthcare".

The research house said the weak performance of Dimensional Global Value Trust, SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF, and Barrow Hanley Global Equity Trust demonstrates the drawbacks of "value" investing.

"The 'value' style hasn't been a safe place to hide during this market sell-off," Morningstar said.

"While no sectors have been immune, 'expensive defensives' and 'quality' names have generally fared better, while deep cyclicals (energy names in particular) have been hit hard.

"This has created unprecedented fear and market uncertainty in developed markets."

Australian investors have suffered heavy losses during the COVID-19 sell-off, as they race to sell anything and everything to generate liquidity.

"Australian investors have seen the domestic bourse among the hardest hit in Australian dollar terms, as the decline in our currency hasn't cushioned any of the blow," Morningstar said.

"As would be expected, small caps have underperformed large caps, although the quantum of this is minimal at this stage. During panic selling it is often the most-liquid names that get sold first."