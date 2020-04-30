Best MySuper products revealed

Rainmaker's latest MySuper benchmarking report has seen industry funds on top for market share and performance as at December end.

For MySuper products with a single investment strategy (as opposed to lifecycle products) AustralianSuper was on top.

The largest super fund in Australia has over $100 billion in its MySuper strategy and returned 16.8% over one year and 10.2% per annum over three years - seeing it ranked first for MySuper returns of any fund.

On the APRA Standard Risk Measure (SRM) AustralianSuper's MySuper product is considered high risk.

Rounding out the top three for MySuper performance were two more industry funds.

Hostplus took second place with 15.3% over one year and 10% per annum over three. It has $28.4 billion in its MySuper strategy.

Hostplus has a slightly lower risk MySuper product, rating medium to high on the SRM.

In third, UniSuper with $17 billion in MySuper and returning 18.2% over one year and 10% per annum over three. UniSuper also has a high SRM.

In third and fourth ranking were two corporate funds, Mercy Super and Goldman Sachs and JB Were MySuper with 9.7% and 9.5% per annum over three years respectively.

The top 10 for MySuper performance included seven industry funds. Just one retail fund made the top 10 - Smartsave MySuper which returned 9% per annum over three years.

Total MySuper assets topped $800 billion at the end of 2019. Not for profit funds control 84% of that and within the not for profit sector industry funds hold 73% of the assets.

MySuper assets grew by 20% in 2019.

The Rainmaker research found that SRM had an inconsistent correlation with returns, and was a poor indicator of what a product would return.

When it came to asset allocation, MySuper products favour equities with the vast majority holding 50% or more of assets in equities.

Industry funds showed a slight bent towards property, allocating an average of 11% of MySuper assets to property compared to the retail sector's 8%. Industry funds went heavier on infrastructure too with 8% to retail funds' 2%.

Retail funds demonstrated a higher allocation to fixed income in MySuper with 23% to industry funds'15%.

Despite recent headlines about liquidity cash allocation in MySuper products was reasonably consistent across all parts of the super sector.

Industry funds allocated an average of 5% to cash, corporate funds 4%, public sector 6% and retail matched the industry funds with 5%.

Hostplus, UniSuper and Russell Investments Master Trust had 0% cash allocations in their MySuper products.