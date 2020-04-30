NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Superannuation
Best MySuper products revealed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   12:04PM

Rainmaker's latest MySuper benchmarking report has seen industry funds on top for market share and performance as at December end.

For MySuper products with a single investment strategy (as opposed to lifecycle products) AustralianSuper was on top.

The largest super fund in Australia has over $100 billion in its MySuper strategy and returned 16.8% over one year and 10.2% per annum over three years - seeing it ranked first for MySuper returns of any fund.

On the APRA Standard Risk Measure (SRM) AustralianSuper's MySuper product is considered high risk.

Rounding out the top three for MySuper performance were two more industry funds.

Hostplus took second place with 15.3% over one year and 10% per annum over three. It has $28.4 billion in its MySuper strategy.

Hostplus has a slightly lower risk MySuper product, rating medium to high on the SRM.

In third, UniSuper with $17 billion in MySuper and returning 18.2% over one year and 10% per annum over three. UniSuper also has a high SRM.

In third and fourth ranking were two corporate funds, Mercy Super and Goldman Sachs and JB Were MySuper with 9.7% and 9.5% per annum over three years respectively.

The top 10 for MySuper performance included seven industry funds. Just one retail fund made the top 10 - Smartsave MySuper which returned 9% per annum over three years.

Total MySuper assets topped $800 billion at the end of 2019. Not for profit funds control 84% of that and within the not for profit sector industry funds hold 73% of the assets.

MySuper assets grew by 20% in 2019.

The Rainmaker research found that SRM had an inconsistent correlation with returns, and was a poor indicator of what a product would return.

When it came to asset allocation, MySuper products favour equities with the vast majority holding 50% or more of assets in equities.

Industry funds showed a slight bent towards property, allocating an average of 11% of MySuper assets to property compared to the retail sector's 8%. Industry funds went heavier on infrastructure too with 8% to retail funds' 2%.

Retail funds demonstrated a higher allocation to fixed income in MySuper with 23% to industry funds'15%.

Despite recent headlines about liquidity cash allocation in MySuper products was reasonably consistent across all parts of the super sector.

Industry funds allocated an average of 5% to cash, corporate funds 4%, public sector 6% and retail matched the industry funds with 5%.

Hostplus, UniSuper and Russell Investments Master Trust had 0% cash allocations in their MySuper products.

Read more: HostplusRainmakerUniSuperAustralianSuperSmartsave MySuperAPRA Standard Risk Measure
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hostplus responds to PDS controversy
Asset devaluation continues
AustralianSuper pays out $320m
Super CIOs defend illiquid assets
LGIAsuper revises down unlisted assets
Bigger balances, bigger blow: Elia
Super should shape up on unlisted valuations: WTW
AustralianSuper increases premiums
Advice chief leaves industry fund giant
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KeCKltNH