Best equities funds to May end

New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.

Baillie Gifford funds distributed by Colonial First State locally have a stronghold on top-three spots among all unlisted equities funds (global as well as Australian) for the period from 1 June 2019 to 31 May 2020.

Morningstar looked at returns of 1275 equities managed funds that returned -1.51% on average over the 12 months.

CFS FC-Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund had highest returns among the 1275 funds with its wholesale vehicle returning 62.04% in the period, Class A returning 61.95% and another version returning 60.49%.

The next three spots on the list were also taken by funds investing in global large caps.

Nikko AM ARK Global Disruptive Innovation Fund reported 55.91% while Perpetual Global Innovation Share returned 36.54%, Lakehouse Global Growth Fund returned 35.85%.

Market favourite Magellan's global fund returned 16.3% for the period.

Australian equities managed funds had bleaker returns for the year as compared to their global equities counterparts.

The best performers among local equities funds were: Anacacia Capital's Wattle (27.47%), Saville Capital Emerging Companies (19.70%) and Bennelong Emerging Companies Funds (18.74%) and Ophir Opportunities Class E (16.06%) and Prime Value Emerging Opportunities Fund were the five best performers (15.77%)