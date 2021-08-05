NEWS
Investment

Bennelong launches emerging markets strategy

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:25PM

A Bennelong Funds Management affiliate is launching its emerging markets fund to Australian investors.

The Skerryvore Global Emerging Markets All-Cap Equity Fund aims to generate absolute long-term returns by investing responsibly in emerging markets.

It holds up to 80 stocks and benchmarks the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

Edinburgh-based Skerryvore lead portfolio manager Glen Finegan said the fund does not invest in Chinese education, media, or internet businesses because of the governance compromises this requires.

"Investing alongside managers and owners who control their own destinies and share our belief in a long-term approach is a fundamental tenet of our investment philosophy. As fair-minded and far-sighted emerging market investors, we look at companies first and foremost from the perspective of quality and alignment," he said.

Bennelong chief executive officer Craig Bingham said: "The team's insights into emerging markets companies, coupled with a commitment to sustainable, high-quality investing, will provide Australian investors unique access to companies with dynamic growth potential from some of the world's advancing economies."

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"Skerryvore has seen strong growth in assets thanks to support from institutional clients across Australia, Europe and North America. This fund launch enables the Australian financial adviser market to gain access to this high-quality boutique investment team."

Bennelong's UK arm BennBridge set up Skerryvore in October 2019 in partnership with Finegan.

He is the former head of emerging market equities at Janus Henderson and an emerging market portfolio manager at First State Investments.

