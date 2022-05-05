BennBridge appoints new chief executive

Bennelong's offshore subsidiary, BennBridge UK and Europe, has appointed Robert McKillop as chief executive.

McKillop has almost 30 years of experience in asset management leadership across investment, distribution, and product functions.

McKillop's position is based in London, and he will report to the group's global chief executive Craig Bingham.

Prior to joining BennBridge, McKillop spent over a decade as global head of product and client solutions at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

McKillop also joined Standard Life in 1997 and worked in a range of senior roles including head of Europe, Australasia and the Far East (EAFE) funds in the global equities team and head of Japanese equities.

On McKillop's appointment, Bingham said his wealth of global experience made him a perfect fit to serve as BennBridge UK's chief executive.

"Robert is a highly experienced and knowledgeable leader in the funds management industry with exceptional global credentials," Bingham said.

"His expertise will be an invaluable asset as we focus on further expansion in the UK and European markets."

McKillop said he was looking forward to joining the experienced leadership team at BennBridge and the broader BFM Group as well as working with the business's boutique partners.

"I'm very excited to be joining a high-quality team during a time of accelerated business growth," he said.

"The business' clear strategic plan allows us to remain focused yet nimble and open to new opportunities."