Bell Direct appoints market analyst

Former TV presenter Grady Wulff has been hired as Bell Direct's newest market analyst.

Commencing August 9, Sydney-based Wulff will be responsible for providing market insights and analysis to identify trading and investment opportunities for Bell Direct clients.

Prior to joining Bell Direct, Wulff was a presenter at Grafa Finance where she developed detailed research skills and knowledge of financial markets.

Wulff also previously held roles at Channel 7, Fox Sports, GWN7 News and the WAFL.

Bell Direct chief executive Arnie Selvarajah said that Wulff's appointment comes at an exciting time for Bell Direct.

"Grady's appointment reinforces our leading offering for clients," Selvarajah said.

Tim Sparks, head of distribution and marketing, said Wulff's combination of skills and experience positions her perfectly for the role and will add exceptional value for clients.

"We're excited to welcome Grady to Bell Direct as our market analyst," Sparks said.

"Grady's experience in broadcasting as well as in finance is a great addition to the team. We look forward to sharing her market insights with our clients soon."

The role was previously held by Jessica Amir who recently joined Saxo Bank as a market strategist.