NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   11:40AM

The newly-launched, Magellan-backed investment bank has added a head of credit risk from FIIG Securities.

Asmita Kulkarni left the role of director, investment strategy group at FIIG to join the new venture established by former Challenger managing director Brian Benari.

A spokesperson from FIIG confirmed Kulkarni had left the role and told Financial Standard a recruitment process is ongoing to find a replacement.

With FIIG for just over three years, Kulkarni has over 15 years' experience in funds management and banking industries across investment and risk management and has held a number of senior positions in the financial services industry.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Prior to FIIG she was credit officer, hedge funds and financial institutions at UBS and associate director and senior analyst at Westpac Institutional Bank. She also held several analyst roles at Macquarie Group for over six years.

Barrenjoey has brought on a number of big names in the industry since it was established earlier this year.

Former UBS executive chair Guy Fowler has taken on the role of chair in the new business. Additionally, former UBS investment bankers Matt Hanning and Chris Williams, along with John Cincotta from Deutsche Bank, are founding members.

A senior strategy partner and senior advisor are expected to join in early 2021, the firm said at time of launch.

Barrenjoey is backed by Magellan Financial Group and Barclays Bank.

Read more: UBSFIIG SecuritiesAsmita KulkarniBarrenjoey CapitalBrian BenariChallengerChris WilliamsFinancial StandardGuy FowlerJohn CincottaMatt Hanning
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger shareholders revolt against remuneration
UBS, Insight IM win Future Fund mandates
Life insurers recognised for innovation
FS Power50 revealed
Jarden continues Australian expansion
Future Fund slashes fees
BT reduces wholesale fees
Super funds overlook VC potential
Retail super offerings in successor fund transfer
IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push
Editor's Choice
APRA eases hard caps in revamped executive pay
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
A new draft of APRA's remuneration guidelines has scrapped its original plan to cap financial measures' contribution to executives' variable remuneration at 50%.
Deutsche Bank expands Australian operations
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Deutsche Bank has launched a cash management business in Australia, adding 14 new staff including a head of cash product.
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees has criticised the government's Your Super, Your Choice reforms, saying they fail to protect existing members in underperforming funds.
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
An inquiry into the quality of audits has fallen short of recommending the breakup of the largest four vertically integrated accounting firms in a bid to combat conflicts of interest.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qRPwRTtd