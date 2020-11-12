Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG

The newly-launched, Magellan-backed investment bank has added a head of credit risk from FIIG Securities.

Asmita Kulkarni left the role of director, investment strategy group at FIIG to join the new venture established by former Challenger managing director Brian Benari.

A spokesperson from FIIG confirmed Kulkarni had left the role and told Financial Standard a recruitment process is ongoing to find a replacement.

With FIIG for just over three years, Kulkarni has over 15 years' experience in funds management and banking industries across investment and risk management and has held a number of senior positions in the financial services industry.

Prior to FIIG she was credit officer, hedge funds and financial institutions at UBS and associate director and senior analyst at Westpac Institutional Bank. She also held several analyst roles at Macquarie Group for over six years.

Barrenjoey has brought on a number of big names in the industry since it was established earlier this year.

Former UBS executive chair Guy Fowler has taken on the role of chair in the new business. Additionally, former UBS investment bankers Matt Hanning and Chris Williams, along with John Cincotta from Deutsche Bank, are founding members.

A senior strategy partner and senior advisor are expected to join in early 2021, the firm said at time of launch.

Barrenjoey is backed by Magellan Financial Group and Barclays Bank.