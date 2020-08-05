Bain Capital begins restructure reckoning

Virgin will cut 3000 jobs, discontinue budget airline Tigerair, suspend long-haul international flights and simplify its fleet, as Bain Capital begins to restructure its new aviation group.

The restructure reckoning focuses on six key areas; overhauling the group's cost base and simplifying its fleet, focusing on customer value, harnessing employee and customer culture, investing in world class digital and data technologies, backing a strong balance sheet, and investing in jobs and future growth.

Bain Capital Australia managing director Mike Murphy said the strategy would see Virgin Australia emerge from administration as a "stronger, more profitable and competitive" aviation group.

"Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms with more than $150 billion assets under management, deep aviation experience, and a long-term Australian presence," he said.

"The combination of Bain Capital's Private Equity, distressed, and restructuring expertise will ensure Virgin Australia has the ability to grow as the market recovers."

Reaffirming that current chief executive Paul Scurrah would continue to lead the aviation group's Australian operations, Murphy said he was confident Virgin's management could lead the group through "current turbulence and into the future".

"We are fully supportive of management's plans to preserve as many roles as possible as we help reset the airline for long term sustainable success," he said.

In an ASX announcement, Virgin today revealed it will remove its ATR, Boeing 777, Airbus A330 and Tigerair Airbus A320 aircraft and move to an all-Boeing 737 fleet for domestic and short-haul operations. It will also look into new operating models for its regional and charter flying business.

As a result of the changing fleet, 3000 employees - primarily across operations and corporate roles - will be made redundant.

Virgin argued that making these changes now will secure approximately 6000 jobs once market demand rebounds, with the potential to increase to 8000 jobs in the future.

The group will undertake a supplier contract review across products, service and facility operations to better align with the company's future size. It is also moving its corporate headquarters to 275 Grey Street in Southbank, Brisbane, in a bid to consolidate its footprint.

The airline will suspend flights to Los Angeles and Tokyo until demand returns. Meantime, Tigerair Australia has been discontinued.

"Working with Bain Capital, we will accelerate our plan to deliver a strong future in a challenging domestic and global aviation market," Virgin Australia Group chief executive and managing director Paul Scurrah said.

"In a country as big as Australia, strong competitive airlines are critical in helping restore the economy, which is why in the face of the worse crisis our industry has ever seen, a well-capitalised Virgin Australia Group with a solid sustainable future is a great outcome for Australians and the nation's economy."

In recognition of loyalty, Bain Capital will provide the value of travel credits post administration to all Virgin customers, Scurrah said.

For the 3000 employees made redundant, Scurrah was hopeful he could welcome them back in the future.

"To those that leave the business, I want to thank them for the role they've played in making this a great airline," he said.

"They will be closely supported through our alumni program, have all their entitlements honoured and be provided with a two-year extension of employee travel benefits and early access to retiree and long service benefits."

Backed by Bain Capital's $150 billion in assets under management, Virgin Australia will emerge from voluntary administration with a strong balance sheet "worthy of an investment grade rating", the ASX release said.

"Virgin Australia has been a challenger in the Australian market for 20 years, and as a result of this plan and the investment of Bain Capital we are going to be in a much stronger position to continue that legacy," Scurrah added.

Virgin Australia went into administration on April 21. While Virgin has entered a binding sale agreement for the business with Bain Capital, the sale is not yet complete. Bain Capital has proposed a Deed of Company Arrangement as its preferred method of implementation, set to be put forward to a vote at the second creditor's meeting.

Deloitte Restructuring Services and Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes were appointed as administrators in April.