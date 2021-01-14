NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Bad year for super funds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 14 JAN 2021   12:45PM

Three in four superannuation funds reported negative net earnings last year, after accounting for all expenses and income.

About 109 superannuation funds had a negative year, while only 33 had a positive year, according to APRA's fund-level data for the year ended June 2020, released in December.

APRA calculated superannuation funds' net earnings by subtracting their spending on investment expenses, administration costs and advice from the income each fund made from investment returns and operations.

Investment earnings for most were negative for the year, resulting in nearly 76% of the funds reporting negative net earnings.

Colonial First State FirstChoice Superannuation Trust had the lowest net earnings for FY20 at about -$2.7 billion. About 36 funds posted negative net earnings of $100 million or plus.

AustralianSuper had net earnings of -$76 million for the period.

The highest net earnings for the period were from Super Directions Fund ($2.3 billion), followed by ANZ Australian Staff Super ($769 million) and Aware Super ($710 million).

Read more: AustralianSuperAware SuperColonial First State FirstChoice Superannuation TrustSuper Directions Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper breached member's privacy: Regulator
What you read in 2020
Super funds boost stake in US toll roads
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
Super funds back COVID-19 preventative drug
Industry fund called out over board diversity initiatives
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
How far are we from a trillion-dollar super fund?
Super satisfaction bounces back
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
Editor's Choice
Citi unifies global wealth management business
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has overhauled its wealth management business, bringing together its global consumer banking and institutional client operations.
IFM impersonated in scam
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has become the subject of an email scam as it also battles claims it overvalued certain assets.
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9cs21rEz