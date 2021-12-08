AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

The chief operating officer of Countplus will join AZ Next Generation Advisory in the new year, spearheading the group's expansion plans.

Graham McGeagh has been with Countplus since 2018 but will join AZ NGA as its chief operating officer in early 2022. In doing so, he will replace Paul Brain who recently took on additional responsibilities in M&A, legal, banking and treasury.

Reporting directly to chief executive Paul Barrett, McGeagh will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of AZ NGA's offering and service proposition, driving transformation initiatives and executing the group's vision and strategy.

"We are at a critical stage in our journey, and we are focused on assisting our member firms to realise their growth ambitions on our mission to become one of Australia's preeminent professional services companies," Barrett said.

"Graham brings valuable skills and experience to AZ NGA and his appointment strengthens the senior leadership team.

"The industry is at an inflection point and we see plenty of opportunities for experienced, well-capitalised players. We are ready to support accountants and advisers to participate in that growth story."

Prior to joining Countplus, McGeagh served as chief executive of Benson Radiology and

The appointment comes as AZ NGA nears its 100th transaction, having already built a network of accounting and financial advice businesses with more than $120 million in annual revenues.

Commenting on his appointment, McGeagh said: McGeagh said: "AZ NGA stands out as a dynamic organisation with a clear vision and strategy, and the necessary skills, capability and capacity to execute that strategy."

"It is a great business with extraordinary opportunities, and I am excited about contributing to the group's ongoing success."