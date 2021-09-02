NEWS
Superannuation

Aware Super to offload farm assets

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   12:29PM

The $140 billion super fund is readying to sell a significant agriculture portfolio, comprising cropping assets and water entitlements in Victoria.

Aware Super will commence the sale process of its Lake Boga agribusiness portfolio, including one of the nation's largest tomato enterprises, a commercial plum orchard, a sheep grazing enterprise and biodiversity zones.

The investment opportunity includes 9004ha of highly efficient organic and conventional horticulture and broadacre cropping land, with an irrigated footprint of 3600ha, and 20,000ML of water entitlements, the super fund said.

Aware Super senior portfolio manager, infrastructure and real assets Mark Hector said the time is right for a new investor to "support the portfolio's long-term prosperity".

The portfolio, which was held by VicSuper prior to merger, has been managed for the last 15 years by water manager and farmland develop Kilter Rural.

Following significant investment, the farmland has been transformed into a highly sustainable business, that would deliver for its owners and community for decades to come, Kilter Rural chief executive Cullen Gunn said.

"The investment made in the portfolio to date, coupled with the quality management team, has allowed us to attract sophisticated, global customers and established long-term offtake agreements for our products, which in turn, has created a robust platform for not only substantial and sustainable production, but also long-term business viability," he said.

Hector added that the funds' investment has significantly enhanced the farmland and achieved major environmental benefits, as well as good returns for members.

"As was always the intention though, following 15 successful years - and consistent with broader portfolio decisions to sometimes strategically divest after transformation and growth and, recycle capital into new value-add investment opportunities - we believe that now is the right time to allow a new investor to come in and support the great team in northern Victoria to accelerate the growth of the business and ensure a prosperous future," Hector said.

Aware Super will continue to investigate opportunities in the agriculture sector, he added.

Read more: Aware SuperKilter RuralMark HectorVicSuper
Aware Super to offload farm assets

