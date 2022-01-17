Aware Super retains Link

Link Group will continue to act as the administrator for the Victorian Schools Superannuation Fund following its merger with Aware Super.

Aware will retain Link as the administration provider of VISSF's defined benefit funds.

The Aware Super and VISSF merger finalised in November 2021, bringing together more than 200,000 members and about $155 billion in funds under management.

Aware Super executive consultant for corporate development Michael Dundon said: "We've retained Link Group to ensure customer experience across our platform and communications is simple and engaging for all former VISSF defined benefit members and the transition to Aware Super is as smooth as possible."

Dundon added that the new relationship with Link will complement the in-sourcing of member administration project that is currently underway.

"This project is expected to be delivered in stages over the coming 18 months," he said.

Link retirement and superannuation solutions chief executive Dee McGrath said the contract would provide VISSF defined benefit members with important continuity of service and communications.

North American software provider Dye & Durham is set to acquire Link for $2.9 billion.

The firm has offered to pay $5.50 for every Link share in exchange for acquiring 100% ownership.