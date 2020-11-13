Aware Super finds airport returns despite COVID-19

Aware Super's investment in Bankstown Airport, in western Sydney, has proved resilient through COVID-19 - thanks in part to an investment in an air wing for NSW Police.

Earlier this month, NSW Police opened its aviation support branch - also known as PolAir - at a facility at Bankstown Airport.

"We just opened with NSW Police the police air wing at Bankstown... It delivers a great outcome for the police, it's an important service and we generate a strong long-term return for our members by being able to develop that new asset on that site," Aware Super chief investment officer Damien Graham told Financial Standard.

"We own and operate Bankstown Airport as a property asset. We think it's a great long-term strategy for us to develop different styles of property assets on that site, and to generate good long term returns for our members by doing so."

The Bankstown Airport site also includes an industrial park - offering the airport more resilience to COVID-19 than some other airports that have been hit hard by travel bans.

Graham said the fund sees the Bankstown property asset as providing more opportunities through time than a property asset like an office tower.

"We're taking a little more complexity into that type of asset, but we think we can generate a strong return even in a low interest rate environment by being able to develop that asset over time," he said.

Given Aware Super's history in providing super solutions for NSW government employees, the investment in a police air wing also aligns with the fund's roots.

As for Aware's now forgone bid to acquire OptiComm, Graham said the fund is likely to continue to look at those kinds of opportunities as it grows.

Aware Super already has over $130 billion in assets under management and will grow beyond that when it brings on WA Super's assets later this month.

"Our goal is to get to $200 billion. That's our stated objective in the next few years. If we get to that level, it's unlikely we'll stop growing," Graham said.

He said Aware's purchase of Victoria's land title registry in 2018 was a much more significant investment than OptiComm.

"That's a much bigger asset than OptiComm. We own and operate that 100% ourselves. We've established the board and management. We don't see that as being too different, the process is the same. It's around owning and operating an asset to drive a good return in the long term," he said.